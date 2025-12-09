The Big Picture: Dodgers Didn't Need A Big Splash, Still Made One with Edwin Díaz

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Dodgers are always lurking.

A year after their exorbitant bullpen expenditures backfired, forcing them to use a bevy of starters in relief on the road to their second straight World Series title, the reigning champions are spending at the top of the bullpen market again to address their biggest weakness.

After downplaying their need to make a splash this winter, the Dodgers made one anyway on Tuesday in the latest example of their financial might as they lured three-time All-Star Edwin Díaz away from the Mets on a three-year, $69 million deal that gave them the top closer on the market for the second straight winter.

"We are in a really strong position right now financially, and our ownership group has been incredibly supportive of pouring that back into our team and that partnership with our fans," Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said at the MLB's Winter Meetings. "If we were on a really tight budget, we probably wouldn't allocate in the same way. But having more resources allows us to be a little bit more aggressive on that point."

There were scenarios, Friedman said, in which the Dodgers didn’t end up with a top-end reliever this offseason. They were seeking shorter-term deals, more in line with the way they had constructed their bullpens in previous seasons before lavishing a four-year, $72 million contract to Tanner Scott last offseason.

The first year of that deal was a disaster.

Scott recorded a 4.74 ERA and did not throw a pitch in the postseason. Kirby Yates, the other major relief acquisition the Dodgers made last winter on the free-agent market, had a 5.23 ERA and also did not appear in a postseason game. The Dodgers’ bullpen finished the year ranked 21st in ERA and threatened to be their downfall. By getting creative with their starters, they still triumphed in October, but the bullpen emerged as the Dodgers’ most glaring area of need entering this winter.

They did not want to make another long-term commitment at a position prone to volatility, and they were going to be selective about the relievers they targeted. The options started dwindling quickly, as Devin Williams went to the Mets, Ryan Helsley went to the Orioles and Raisel Iglesias returned to the Braves.

To the surprise of many, especially after Díaz opted out of the final two years of a record five-year, $102 million contract he signed with the Mets after the 2022 season, the Dodgers were able to get the deal done for one of the best closers in baseball without having to go to a fourth or fifth year. It certainly didn’t hurt that Edwin's brother, Alexis Diáz, pitched for the Dodgers last season and passed along rave reviews about the team’s ability to communicate.

"Obviously last year our pen performance was well below expectations," Friedman said. "Still very surprising to us on a number of fronts. We feel like the group that we have coming back will be way better and the pen will be a real strength. That being said, adding to it is always helpful."

In a stunning move, the Dodgers took the top closer from one of the only teams capable of challenging their economic prowess. As the Mets now scramble to save their offseason, the Dodgers march forward seemingly undeterred by their enormous tax payments or the penalties that come with signing a player with a qualified offer attached. They will lose their second and fifth-highest draft picks in 2026, plus $1 million in international bonus pool money for signing Díaz, whose deal will set a reliever record for average annual value.

And yet, they might not be done adding more elite talent either at the top of the free-agent market or via trade.

When you’re the first team to repeat as World Series champions in 25 years, when you enjoy the financial benefits that come with employing the most popular international player in the sport, when you have one of the most robust farm systems in the sport and when you’re trying to maximize the window of a dynasty, you can afford to push the envelope further than expected.

"We're going to do everything we can to put ourselves in the best position to win a World Series," Friedman reiterated.

The signing of Díaz, who gives them a definitive ninth-inning answer after last season’s bullpen calamity, moves them one step closer to that goal and serves as a reminder that even when they don’t plan to spend aggressively, the Dodgers’ financial limitations are boundless.

They are always lurking, ready to pounce.

Other Dodgers notes from the winter meetings:

General manager Brandon Gomes said it "doesn’t feel likely" that the Dodgers will trade off of their MLB roster to acquire talent. In regards specifically to Teoscar Hernández, whose name has been brought up in trade speculation: "That’s not something we anticipate at all."

Manager Dave Roberts believes last year was "an outlier year" for Scott, and he said the reliever was dealing with some physical issues he kept under wraps: "He never felt right all year."

The Dodgers are also expecting a bounce back at the plate from Mookie Betts, who will be their shortstop again in 2026. After losing weight from an illness early last season and handling the rigors of a full-time move to short, the Dodgers believe his bat will return to form with more bandwidth to focus on in his swing.

On the possibility of retaining Kiké Hernández: "We’ll never shut the door on Kiké," Friedman said.

Tommy Edman could be delayed at the start of spring after undergoing ankle surgery, but he is expected to be ready by the start of the season. The Dodgers could now turn their focus to bolstering the outfield.

