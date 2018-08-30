Meet the 2018 Packers: Fun facts about your favorite players

Football is back — or at least preseason games. With that comes the inundation of statistics — who ran for how many yards, in what round was player drafted, what were a player’s stats in college and so on.

Since you’ll be getting enough football stats about the Green Bay Packers to fill any void you might have, we thought we’d take a look at the lighter side of things.

We scoured through the Packers media guide and came up with some different and interesting facts about a number of players. While your friends are dishing out Aaron Rodgers‘ passing yards, you can enlighten them on which player had a street named after him, who has his own clothing line, whose nickname is “Scoota” (among others) and much more.

(And if you’re saying, hey, you’ve done this before. Well, yeah, we did both in 2016 and 2017. But not one fact from those editions appear in this year’s. So read on and get even more knowledge!)

Read on, enjoy and be prepared to dazzle your buddies with your inside knowledge of Packers players.

Davante Adams: Holds two of the top six single-game catch totals in franchise history, joining WR Don Hutson as the only players in team annals to do so.

Geronimo Allison: Scored a TD on his first career catch, hauling in a 4-yard pass from QB Aaron Rodgers early in the second quarter in 2016 at Atlanta in Week 8. Became the first Packer since TE Ryan Taylor (Dec. 11, 2011) to register a TD on his first career reception.

David Bakhtiari: Earned second-team All-Pro honors from The Associated Press both of the last two seasons, becoming only the second offensive tackle in team history (Forrest Gregg; 1959-60, 1962-67).

Byron Bell: Greenville, Texas named the street he grew up on “Byron Bell Street” and the mayor gave him a key to the city in 2011.

Vince Biegel: Interned with Merrill Lynch during the summers of 2015 and 2016.

Oren Burks: Served as president of the Vanderbilt Student-Athlete Advisory Council in 2016-17 and was a co-founder of the campus organization REVAMP (Revitalizing and Empowering Vanderbilt’s African-American Population).

Kenny Clark: Had 4 1/2 sacks in December 2017, the most ever by a Green Bay defensive tackle in the month of December (since sacks became a statistic in 1982).

Randall Cobb: Is one of just five players in franchise history (Donald Driver, 2004-09; Sterling Sharpe, 1989-94; Antonio Freeman 1997-2000; Greg Jennings, 2008-11) to register 60-plus receptions in four consecutive seasons (2014-17).

Jimmy Graham: Earned his pilot’s license in 2011. Has earned several ratings and flies aerobatics, seaplanes and helicopters.

Josh Jackson: Nicknames include “Scoota,” “Jacko” and “Rando.”

Aaron Jones: His twin brother, Alvin, who is currently with the Baltimore Ravens, was his teammate at UTEP and in high school.

Kevin King: Was coached in high school by former NFL linebacker Hardy Nickerson, who played for the Packers in 2002.

Marcedes Lewis: Was selected to the “Dream Team” in high school for basketball by the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a junior and as a senior.

James Looney: Nickname is “Looney Tunes.”

Cole Madison: Visited schools and was a pen pal with students at a local grade school while he was in college.

Jordan McCray: Twin brother, Jordan, was signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent guard in 2014 and spent part of the 2014 season on Green Bay’s practice squad. The brothers were teammates with the Orlando Predators and also played on the offensive line with their older brother, Clifford, at Central Florida.

Antonio Morrison: Favorite food is deep dish pizza.

Kyle Murphy: In 2017, became the first Green Bay offensive lineman to start games at both tackle positions in a season since Marshall Newhouse in 2011.

Aaron Rodgers: In May 2018, received an honorary doctorate of humanities degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin for his commitment to end childhood cancer and blood disorders.

JK Scott: Given name John Kimball Scott III.

Equanimeous St. Brown: Is fluent in English, German and French.

Tramon Williams: Has a clothing line, “38 Reasons,” with items available at his website, www.38reasons.com.