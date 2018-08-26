INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts traded linebacker Antonio Morrison to the Green Bay Packers for cornerback Lenzy Pipkins.

Pipkins played in 12 games with the Packers last season after making the roster as an undrafted rookie. With the additions of draft picks Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson, the Packers already were pretty deep at cornerback, but had a greater need for an inside linebacker following a season-ending knee injury to starter Jake Ryan.

Morrison was Indy’s fourth-round draft choice in 2016 and played in 31 games, starting 15 with the Colts. He has had 154 tackles in his career, but had been sliding down the depth chart.

Nether Pipkins nor Morrison were locks to make the final 53-man rosters with their previous teams.