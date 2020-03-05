Packers post-combine 2020 mock draft roundup

We’ve hit two checkpoints as we grow closer to this year’s NFL draft (April 23-25). The postseason all-star games (ex. Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl) and the NFL combine are both in the rearview mirror.

The combine especially provides a lot of data for draftniks. Players’ stock goes up and down depending on their performance, not to mention what it heard about their interviews with teams.

We still have one major checkpoint to cross off – free agency. How that works out will surely change draft boards – and mock drafts.

But, for now, with even more information at hand there’s a better thought on who might go when.

Since we want the latest information, for this purpose, we used only mocks which came out in the past week, either at the tail end or after the combine. We’ll continue to provide mock draft roundup updates sporadically leading up to the draft.

As usual, there’s no unanimous choice on which direction the Packers might go in the first round with the No. 30 overall pick, but wide receiver remains a very popular – and we mean very popular – choice, although other positions – including, yes, a quarterback — are mocked to Green Bay as well.

Most mock drafts only tackle the first round, but if there’s more (yes, some do the full seven rounds), we’ve noted it and included all the picks, too, of course. If we used a mock draft in our previous roundup after the Super Bowl, we also include that selection to provide perhaps a little context (and maybe a chuckle or two).

Here’s our second roundup of mock drafts from around the web:

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.

Kevin Hanson of SI.com: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma (note: projected trade up to No. 27) “Blake Martinez is set to become a free agent and Murray would more than fill the void. A tackling machine for the Sooners, Murray plays with sideline-to-sideline range and a non-stop motor to make him an impact linebacker in the middle of the Packers defense.” Previously: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report (3 rounds): Round 1: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State; Round 2 – John Simpson, G/C, Clemson; Round 3 – Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington. (Previously: Round 1 – Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame; Round 2 – Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State; Round 3 – Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame.)

John Clayton of the Washington Post: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado. “It was evident down the stretch last season that the Packers needed more at wideout than just Davante Adams. Shenault suffered a core injury and will have surgery that will sideline him for six to eight weeks, but he’s a playmaker when healthy.”

Draftek (7 rounds): Round 1 – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; Round 2 – Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne; Round 3 – Jacob Eason, QB, Washington; Round 4 – Robert Hunt, OT, La.-Lafayette; Round 5 – Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue; Round 6a – Darius Anderson, RB, TCU; Round 6b – Jonathan Garvin, DE/OLB, Miami; Round 6c – Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina; Round 7a – Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh; Round 7b – Robert Windsor, DL, Penn State. (Previously: Round 1 – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson; Round 2 – Patrick Queen, LB, LSU; Round 3 – Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia; Round 4 – Van Jefferson, WR, Florida; Round 5 – Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon; Round 6a – Julian Blackmon, S, Utah; Round 6b – Matt Hennessy, C, Temple; Round 7a – Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky; Round 7b – Nick Coe, DL, Auburn; Round 7c – Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn.)

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ($) (3 rounds): Round 1 – Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin. Round 2 – Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame; Round 3 – Ben Bartch, G/C, St. John’s (Minn.).

Nate Davis of USA Today: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State. “Aaron Rodgers, 36, is actually older now than Brett Favre was when the Pack drafted Rodgers in 2005. Food for thought … especially given what a tantalizing prospect Love is, though perhaps one who could use multiple redshirt years.” (Previously: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado.)

Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports (2 rounds): Round 1 — Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. “I wavered here between Mims and Clemson’s Tee Higgins but settled on Mims for his downfield, high-point ability. Mims has helped himself as much as any prospect in the entire draft class over the past few months, even though his route running will need to sharpen in order to please — and earn the trust of — Aaron Rodgers.”; Round 2 – Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State.

Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson. “The acrobatic, playmaking Higgins would be a solid complement to Davante Adams, and just what Aaron Rodgers needs.”

Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU. “The Packers need to get better at 3-4 end around Kenny Clark to improve their run defense. Blacklock (6-4, 309 pounds) would bring physicality and more youthful playmaking juice to Mike Pettine’s rotation.” (Previously: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado.)

C.J. Doon of the Baltimore Sun (3 rounds): Round 1 – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU. “Aaron Rodgers needs weapons, and Reagor is one of the most explosive receivers in this loaded class. With a 4.47 40-yard dash, 17 bench press reps and 42-inch vertical jump, tied for second among wideouts, he showed the top-end athleticism that would make him a home-run threat in any offense. Pairing him in the slot next to Davante Adams could be deadly. “; Round 2 – Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech; Round 3 – Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame. (Previously, 2 rounds: Round 1 — Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU; Round 2 – Troy Dye, LB, Oregon.)

Dan Kadar of SB Nation: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State. “This would be a great spot for either Jefferson or Reagor, but both were gone in this scenario. This is actually a tough draw all around for the Packers. The best offensive linemen and linebackers are all gone, and there isn’t a tight end worth a first-round pick this year. Aiyuk is a fringe first-round player with his ability to get deep and make a play after the catch.” (Previously: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU.)

Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com (6 rounds): Round 1 – Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado; Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech; Round 3 – Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt; Round 4 – Kelly Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt; Round 5 – Da’Von Hamilton, DE/DT, Ohio State; Round 6a – Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State; Round 6b – Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois. (Previously, 5 rounds: Round 1 – Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida Round 2 – Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford; Round 3 – Lucas Niang, OT, TCU; Round 4 – Marlon Davidson, DE/DT, Auburn; Round 5 – Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State.)

Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune (3 rounds): Round 1 — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma. “The Packers run defense will obviously have to be improved if they hope to return to the conference championship. Murray is an explosive athlete who has developed elite instincts during his three seasons in Norman.”; Round 2 – K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State; Round 3 – Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn. (Previously, 2 rounds: Round 1 — Murray; Round 2 – Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota.)

Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame.

Tom Fornelli of CBSSports.com: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU. “There are questions about his size, and this isn’t the biggest need for the Packers, but Queen projects as somebody who can start in the NFL from Day 1. He reminds me of Myles Jack and Roquan Smith.” (Previously: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado.)

Chris Trapasso of CBSSports.com: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. (Previously: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU.)

Will Brinson of CBSSports.com: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU.

Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. “Mims’ production in Waco had him in the mix for being the next man up in a deep receiver class but then he went and blazed a 4.38 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds. Combined with impressive agility work and a knack for attacking the ball in the air and the Pack might have no issues reaching slightly for a player who can really be a threat that Aaron Rodgers needs downfield.”

Brad Kelly of Pro Football Network: Mike Peart, OT, UConn.

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com (3 rounds): Round 1 – Patrick Queen, LB, LSU; Round 2 – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU; Round 3 – Larrell Murchison, DT, NC State. (Previously: Round 1 – Austin Jackson, OT, USC; Round 2 – K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State; Round 3 – Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama.)

David Latham of Last Word on Pro Football: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. “It’s difficult to see Mims escaping the first round after putting up the most complete Combine of any receiver in attendance. His 4.38 40, 38.5-inch vertical, 10-foot-11 broad and, especially, 6.66 three-cone were all scintillating numbers for a 6-foot-3, 207-pound wideout. That explosion and catch radius is something the Packers are sorely lacking.” (Previously: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma.)

Alex Khvatov of NFL Draft Blitz: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.

DraftSite.com (7 rounds): Round 1 – Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma; Round 2 – KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State; Round 3 – Matt Hennessy, C, Temple; Round 4 – Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan; Round 5 – Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa; Round 6a – Robert Windsor, DT, Penn State; Round 6b – Cam Gill, LB, Wagner; Round 7a – James Pierre, CB, Florida Atlantic; Round 7b – Tipa Galeai, DE, Utah State; Round 7c – Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island. (Previously: Round 1 – Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech; Round 2 – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU; Round 3 – Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State; Round 4 – Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin; Round 5 – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama; Round 6 – Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati; Round 7a – Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State; Round 7b – Marcus Norman, OT, South Florida; Round 7c – DeMarkus Acy, CB, Missouri.)

Travis Sikkema of The Draft Network (3 rounds): Round 1 – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; Round 2 – Matthew Peart, OT, UConn; Round 3 – Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU.

Dan Bilicki of the Regina Leader Post: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma.

Luke Easterling of Draft Wire: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU. “This pick simply has to be another weapon for Aaron Rodgers, and the Packers have some fantastic options in this scenario. TCU’s Jalen Reagor, Clemson’s Tee Higgins and TCU’s Jalen Reagor would all be solid picks, but after Jefferson’s combine performance, he may have just leapfrogged those names on some draft boards. He’s a polished, complete player who would pair extremely well with Devante Adams.”

Ken Zalis of PressBoxOnline: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado.

Jonathan Cook of The Huddle Report: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.

Josh Norris of Rotoworld: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.

Tankathon (3 rounds): Round 1 — Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State; Round 2 – Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State; Round 3 – Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford. (Previously: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma.)

Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson.

Joe DiTullio of The Game Haus: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU. (Previously: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State.)

Art Stapleton of northjersey.com: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado. “Whether it’s in free agency or the draft, Packers need to get Aaron Rodgers more weapons.” (Previously: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU.)

Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado.

FIRST-ROUND TALLY (in alphabetical order)

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State – 3

Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin

Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson – 2

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU – 2

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor – 10

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma – 4

Mike Peart, OT, UConn

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU – 2

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU – 3

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado – 5