Packers donate $20,000 to provide ready-made meals for Wisconsin’s front-line workers

The Green Bay Packers are teaming with American Family Insurance to provide $20,000 worth of ready-made meals to northeast Wisconsin’s front-line workers in the fight against the new coronavirus.

Packers officials said the meals will be delivered to hospitals May 6-12 for Nurse Appreciation Week and will go to police and fire stations May 10-16 as part of Police Appreciation Week.

The Packers also have provided $1.5 million in grants through the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.