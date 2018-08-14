The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated right-handed pitcher Taylor Williams from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday ahead of a game against the Chicago Cubs.

Williams has been on the shelf since Aug. 4 while suffering from soreness in his right elbow.

The 26-year-old has made 42 relief appearances for the Brewers this season and has a 4.22 ERA with a 1.430 WHIP. Williams spent most of last season with Double-A Biloxi but made 22 appearances for the Brewers, finishing with a 1.93 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP.

The Brewers optioned right-handed pitchers Jacob Barnes and Aaron Wilkerson to Triple-A on Monday.