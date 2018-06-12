The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-handed reliever Matt Albers on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a shoulder injury and recalled fellow right-hander Jorge Lopez from Triple-A.

Albers has shined in 25 appearances for the Brewers this season, but the injury appears to have influenced his play in recent weeks. He pitched well through the first two months of the season, but has struggled in June, allowing nine hits and eight runs in just 3 2/3 innings.

A 35-year-old journeyman, Albers spent time with the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals before signing a two-year, $5 million contract with Milwaukee in the offseason.

The Brewers have had one of the best bullpens in the majors. The group’s 2.70 ERA is second in the majors to Arizona.