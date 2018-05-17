John Elway says Chargers are team to beat in AFC West

It’s never too early to fire up your team.

Broncos general manager and executive vice president John Elway says the Los Angeles Chargers are the team to beat in the AFC West, the same division his own team plays in.

The Chargers have stayed away from the trading block during the offseason and instead used free agency and the NFL Draft to solidify some areas of concern the team had after missing the playoffs for the fourth-straight season.

After signing veterans Geno Smith (QB) and Mike Pouncey (C) to bolster the offensive depth, the Bolts used their first four draft picks on the defensive side of the ball, including taking safety Derwin James out of Florida State with the 17th overall selection.

Nick Hardwick and Judson Richards entertained the idea and put the two-time Super Bowl champion Elway’s bulletin board material to the test.