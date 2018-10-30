College Football Playoff: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame top first rankings

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame are the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

The 13-member selection committee released the first of its five weekly top 25s before the four-team field is set for the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 2.

Michigan is fifth, followed by Georgia and Oklahoma.

Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 2️⃣5️⃣ rankings for games played through October 27. Is your team in? 👀 pic.twitter.com/CnmGi1MMVx — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) October 30, 2018

The top four teams were no surprise. The same four teams are Nos. 1-4 in the latest Associated Press college football poll, just with Notre Dame third and LSU fourth.

Next week’s rankings figure to look a lot different. Four games matching top-20 teams will be played Saturday, including Alabama at LSU.

UCF was the highest ranked team from outside the Power Five conferences at 12th.