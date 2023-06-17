United States Football League USFL Week 10 live updates: Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals Updated Jun. 17, 2023 1:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 10 of the USFL season is upon us!

Kicking things off, the North Division takes center stage, as the Pittsburgh Maulers (3-6) take on the New Jersey Generals (3-6) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The winner will advance to the playoffs, the loser will see its season come to an end.

Later, the Memphis Showboats (5-4) are playing host to the powerhouse Birmingham Stallions (7-2) on FOX (4 p.m. ET).

Here are the top moments.

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals

Pregame vibes





Pitt scores the first TD!

The Maulers got on the board first thanks to a well-orchestrated drive led by Troy Williams, who connected with Isiah Hennie for an 11-yard touchdown reception.

Stay tuned for updates!

