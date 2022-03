United States Football League USFL: Coaching staffs for all eight teams 15 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With less than a month until the inaugural season kicks off, and with training camps set to open next week, the United States Football League unveiled the full coaching staffs for all eight teams Thursday.

Each staff will consist of six official coaching positions and two team assistants, in addition to the head coaches (whom you've already met!). Many of those coaches, who have experience coaching in leagues from the NFL to NCAA, CFL to NFL Europe, or UFL to AAF and everything in between, will handle multiple responsibilities for each 45-player roster.

"Just as the USFL provides opportunities for hundreds of players to continue playing the game they love, our League is also providing opportunities for dozens of coaches," said Daryl Johnston, USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "No matter where their football journey has taken them, all of our coaches have a passion for the game and the desire to share that passion with their players."

Here are the coaching staffs for all eight teams. (USFL social media channels will announce future changes and additions.)

Birmingham Stallions

Skip Holtz: Head coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Career coaching stops: College — UConn, South Carolina, East Carolina, South Florida, Louisiana Tech, Colorado State, Notre Dame, Florida State

Corey Chamblin: Defensive backs

Career coaching stops: CFL — Toronto, Saskatchewan, Hamilton, Calgary, Winnipeg; NFL Europe — Frankfurt

John Chavis: Defensive coordinator/linebackers

Career coaching stops: College — Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama A&M, Alabama State

Jonathan Himebauch: Offensive line

Career coaching stops: CFL — Calgary, Montreal, Edmonton, Toronto; College — San Diego State, UNLV, Wake Forest, Air Force; AAF — San Antonio; XFL — Tampa Bay

Bill Johnson: Defensive line

Career coaching stops: NFL — Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons; College — LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Louisiana Tech, Miami, McNeese State, Northwestern State

Mike Jones: Wide receivers

Career coaching stops: College — Southern University, Lincoln University

Larry Kirksey: Running backs

Career coaching stops: NFL — San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans; College — Miami (OH), Kentucky, Kansas, Kentucky State, Pittsburgh, Alabama, Middle Tennessee, Texas A&M; XFL — Seattle; TSL – Sea Lions

Houston Gamblers

Kevin Sumlin: Head coach/quarterbacks

Career coaching stops: College — Arizona, Texas A&M, Houston, Oklahoma, Purdue, Minnesota, Wyoming

David Beaty: Wide receivers

Career coaching stops: College — Rice, Kansas, Texas A&M, Texas

Tim Lewis: Defensive coordinator/defensive backs

Career coaching stops: NFL — Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers; College — Texas A&M, SMU, Pittsburgh; AAF — Birmingham, Pittsburgh; XFL — St. Louis

Greg McMahon: Special teams/tight end

Career coaching stops: NFL — New Orleans Saints; College — Eastern Illinois, Minnesota, Illinois, North Alabama, Southern Illinois, Valdosta State, UNLV, East Carolina, LSU

Gordon Shaw: Offensive line

Career coaching stops: College — Colorado State-Pueblo, Houston, Texas State, Idaho, Hawaii, South Dakota, Minnesota Wyoming, Northern Colorado, Northern Arizona, Cal Poly, Cal State Northridge

Mark Snyder: Linebackers

Career coaching stops: College — Marshall, UCF, Youngstown State, Minnesota, Ohio State, South Florida, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Florida State

Ty Warren: Defensive line

Career coaching stops: NFL — Detroit Lions

Team assistants: Brendan Donovan, defensive quality control; James Runnels, running backs

Michigan Panthers

Jeff Fisher: Head coach

Career coaching stops: NFL — Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams

Neil Callaway: Offensive line

Career coaching stops: College — Wyoming, Auburn, Houston, Alabama, Georgia, UAB, Western Kentucky, USC, Purdue

Daniel Carrel: Defensive coordinator

Career coaching stops: College — West Liberty, Ohio State, Kentucky, Houston, New Mexico, UMass

Jeff Imamura: Defensive backs/special teams

Career coaching stops: NFL — Carolina Panthers, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings; College — Vanderbilt, Saginaw Valley State, Northern Arizona, TCU

Eric Marty: Offensive coordinator

Career coaching stops: College — Grambling State, Reedley, East Los Angeles, Moorpark, Oklahoma Panhandle State

Kwahn Drake: Defensive line

Career coaching stops: College — Colorado, Eastern Illinois, Tulane, Memphis, Kansas

Team assistants: Tony Brown, defensive line; Mark Stewart, running backs

New Jersey Generals

Mike Riley: Head coach

Career coaching stops: NFL — San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints; College — Oregon State, Nebraska, USC, Cal, Whitworth, Linfield, Northern Colorado; AAF — San Antonio; CFL — Winnipeg; WLAF — San Antonio; XFL — Seattle

Robert Diaco: Defensive line

Career coaching stops: College — UConn, Western Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Virginia, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Purdue, Louisiana Tech

Cris Dishman: Defensive coordinator/defensive backs

Career coaching stops: NFL — Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals; College — Menlo, Baylor, McNeese State; CFL — Montreal; NFL Europe — Berlin; XFL — New York

Jay Locey: Tight ends/running backs

Career coaching stops: College — Linfield, Oregon State, Lewis and Clark

James Rodgers, Jr.: Wide receivers

Career coaching stops: College — Nebraska, Oregon State; AAF — San Antonio

Steve Smith: Offensive coordinator/offensive line

Career coaching stops: NFL — Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints; College — Virginia State, Albany State, Lincoln; NFL Europe — Frankfurt, Rhein; XFL — Seattle; AFL — Detroit

Ken Watson: Linebackers

Career coaching stops: College — Miles; AAF — San Antonio

Team assistants: Zerick Rollins, quality control/quarterbacks; Dominique Franks, quality control/defensive backs

New Orleans Breakers

Larry Fedora: Head coach

Career coaching stops: College — Austin, Baylor, Air Force, Middle Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma State, Southern Mississippi, North Carolina, Texas

Nathan Burton: Secondary

Career coaching stops: College — Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Tennessee-Martin, Shorter, West Alabama, North Carolina State, Temple

Noel Mazzone: Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Career coaching stops: NFL — New York Jets; College — New Mexico, Colorado State, TCU, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Auburn, Oregon State, North Carolina State, Arizona State, UCLA, Texas A&M, Arizona, UConn

Paul Spicer: Defensive line

Career coaching stops: NFL — Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jonathan Tenuta: Defensive coordinator/linebackers

Career coaching stops: College — Virginia, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Marshall, K-State, SMU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, North Carolina State, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech

Jim Turner: Offensive line: NFL — Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals; College — Northeastern, Louisiana Tech, Harvard, Temple, Delaware, Boston College, Texas A&M

Patrick Washington: Wide receivers

Career coaching stops: College — Auburn, Louisiana, TCU, Baylor, Tennessee, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Appalachian State

Team assistants: Matt Butterfield, special teams/tight ends; Greg Patrick, defensive line

Philadelphia Stars

Bart Andrus: Head coach

Career coaching stops: NFL — Tennessee Oilers/Titans; St. Louis Rams; College — Ottawa, Feather River, Rocky Mountain, BYU, Humboldt State, Montana State, Southern Utah; NFL Europe — Amsterdam; CFL — Toronto; UFL — Omaha; XFL — Team 9

Martin Bayless: Cornerbacks/special teams

Career coaching stops: NFL — Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts; College — North Carolina, California Redwoods; NFL Europe — Barcelona, Amsterdam; YCF; AAF — Birmingham; XFL — LA

Marcel Bellefeuille: Wide receivers

Career coaching stops: CFL — Saskatchewan, Montreal, Hamilton, Winnipeg, BC; College – Ottawa, Queen’s; UFL — Omaha

Jeff Jagodzinski: Offensive line

Career coaching stops: NFL — Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; College — Wisconsin-Whitewater, Northern Illinois, LSU, East Carolina, Boston College, Ave Maria, Georgia State; UFL — Omaha; XFL — Dallas; ELF — Panthers Wroclaw (Poland)

Brandon Maguire: Defensive line

Career coaching stops: College — Holy Cross, Northern Colorado, Montana Tech, Langston, Montana

Brad Miller: Defensive coordinator

Career coaching stops: NFL — Green Bay Packers; CFL — Edmonton, Montreal, Hamilton, Saskatchewan, College — Ottawa

Glenn Smith: Tight ends

Career coaching stops: NFL — Dallas Cowboys

Team assistants: Brock Olivo, offensive quality control/running backs; George Jackson, defensive quality control

Pittsburgh Maulers

Kirby Wilson: Head coach

Career coaching stops: NFL — New England Patriots, Washington, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders; College — Pasadena City, Los Angeles Southwest, Southern Illinois, Wyoming, USC, Iowa State

Rick Courtright: Defensive line

Career coaching stops: NFL — Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets; College — USC; UFL — Sacramento

Jarren Horton: Defensive coordinator/defensive backs

Career coaching stops: College — UConn; AAF — Atlanta

Marc Hull: Special teams/linebackers

Career coaching stops: College — Slippery Rock, Shippensburg, Kentucky Christian, West Los Angeles

Bill Khayat: Tight ends

Career coaching stops: NFL — Arizona Cardinals, Washington; College — Tennessee State, Brevard,

Scottsdale CC, UFL — Sacramento

Steven Loney: Offensive line/tight ends

Career coaching stops: NFL — Phoenix Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys; College — Iowa State, Missouri Western, Morehead State, The Citadel, Colorado State, UConn, Iowa State, Minnesota, Drake

John Tomlinson: Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Career coaching stops: NFL — Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts; College — Juniata, North Carolina Central

Team assistants: Will Johnson, running backs; Jack Nudo, defensive backs

Tampa Bay Bandits

Todd Haley: Head coach

Career coaching stops: NFL — Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New York Jets

Frank Gansz, Jr.: Tight ends/special teams

Career coaching stops: NFL — Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders; CFL — Hamilton; College — SMU, UCLA, Houston; U.S. Military Academy; World League — NY/NJ

Trey Jackson: Linebackers

Career coaching stops: College — East Central, Central Missouri

Carnell Lake: Defensive backs

Career coaching stops: NFL — Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles

"Pepper" Johnson: Defensive coordinator/defensive line

Career coaching stops: NFL — New England Patriots, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills; XFL — LA; AAF — Memphis

Pat Perles: Offensive line

Career coaching stops: NFL — Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs; CFL — Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, Hamilton, Toronto

Bob Saunders: Offensive coordinator/wide receivers/running backs

Career coaching stops: NFL — Kansas City Chiefs, Washington, St. Louis Rams, Cleveland Browns, UFL — Virginia; XFL — DC

Team assistants: Steven Thompson, linebackers/defensive backs; Yale Van Dyne, wide receivers/running backs

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.