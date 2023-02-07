United States Football League USFL schedule: Full 2023 week-by-week matchups 18 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

DETROIT — The USFL on Tuesday announced its schedule for 2023, with four different cities hosting games during Season 2.

The new season kicks off on April 15, and each of the four host cities — Detroit, Memphis, Canton, Ohio and Birmingham, Alabama — will have games within the first three weeks. Through the 10-week regular season, each of the USFL’s eight teams will play division rivals twice and teams of the opposite division once.

"What a blessing to be able to bring America’s favorite sport to more markets and create more excitement for our fans!" said Daryl Johnston, Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "Our regular-season matchups provide 10 weeks of highly competitive games. We’re excited to start our next journey, and we’re fired up to play in front of our new fans in four host cities."

USFL begins April 15 with two games featuring three teams that made the playoffs last year. At Memphis’ Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, the Memphis Showboats make their inaugural home debut against the Philadelphia Stars (4:30 p.m. ET). That will be followed by a prime-time game at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium between the 2022 USFL champion Birmingham Stallions and the New Jersey Generals (7:30 p.m. ET). Those teams also kicked off last season's schedule in a game that drew three million broadcast viewers.

Both opening games will be presented live on FOX, while the balance of the USFL 2023 television schedule will be announced in the days ahead.

Week 1 will continue with two games on Sunday, April 16, when the Michigan Panthers and Houston Gamblers meet in Memphis (12 p.m. ET). That will be followed by a matchup between teams with two new head coaches, as Ray Horton’s Pittsburgh Maulers face John DeFilippo’s New Orleans Breakers (6:30 p.m. ET) in Birmingham.

Canton makes its debut as a regular-season host city in Week 2, when Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium hosts a doubleheader between the Generals and Maulers (Noon ET), and Panthers and Stars (7 p.m. ET) on Sunday, April 23.

Detroit's Ford Field — home of the NFL's Detroit Lions — hosts its first USFL games the following Sunday, when the Maulers take on the Stars (Noon ET), followed by the Panthers vs. the Generals (4 p.m. ET).

For the 2023 season, the Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers will be hosted in Birmingham, the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals will be hosted in Canton, the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will be hosted in Detroit, and the Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers will be hosted in Memphis.

All 40 regular-season game matchups are listed below. The top two teams in both the North Division and South Division will battle in two playoff games in late June, with the winners matching up the following week in the USFL Championship Game at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

2023 USFL REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

All times ET

Game location in parentheses

WEEK 1

Saturday, April 15

Philadelphia at Memphis (Memphis), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

New Jersey at Birmingham (Birmingham), 7:30 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, April 16

Michigan at Houston (Memphis), 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans (Birmingham), 6:30 p.m.

WEEK 2

Saturday, April 22

Houston at New Orleans (Birmingham), 12:30 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham (Birmingham), 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

New Jersey at Pittsburgh (Canton), 12 p.m.

Michigan at Philadelphia (Canton), 7 p.m.

WEEK 3

Saturday, April 29

New Orleans at Birmingham (Birmingham), 12:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston (Memphis), 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (Detroit), 12 p.m.

New Jersey at Michigan (Detroit), 4 p.m.

WEEK 4

Saturday, May 6

Houston at Philadelphia (Detroit), 1 p.m.

Memphis at Michigan (Detroit), 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

New Orleans at New Jersey (Canton), 3 p.m.

Birmingham at Pittsburgh (Canton), 6:30 p.m.

WEEK 5

Saturday, May 13

Pittsburgh at Michigan (Detroit), 12:30 p.m.

Houston at Birmingham (Birmingham), 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

New Jersey at Philadelphia (Detroit), 12 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans (Birmingham), 3 p.m.

WEEK 6

Saturday, May 20

Pittsburgh at Memphis (Memphis), 12:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Michigan (Detroit), 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

New Orleans at Philadelphia (Detroit), 12 p.m.

New Jersey at Houston (Memphis), 4 p.m.

WEEK 7

Saturday, May 27

Birmingham at New Orleans (Birmingham), 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (Canton), 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Houston at Memphis (Memphis), 2 p.m.

Michigan at New Jersey (Canton), 5:30 p.m.

WEEK 8

Saturday, June 3

Houston at Pittsburgh (Canton), 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Birmingham (Birmingham), 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Memphis at New Jersey (Canton), 1 p.m.

Michigan at New Orleans (Birmingham), 4 p.m.

WEEK 9

Saturday, June 10

Michigan at Pittsburgh (Canton), 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis (Memphis), 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

Birmingham at Houston (Memphis), 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey (Canton), 7 p.m.

WEEK 10

Saturday, June 17

Pittsburgh at New Jersey (Canton), 1 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis (Memphis), 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

New Orleans at Houston (Memphis), 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Michigan (Detroit), 7 p.m.

