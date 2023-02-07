United States Football League
John DeFilippo takes helm of New Orleans Breakers
United States Football League

John DeFilippo takes helm of New Orleans Breakers

20 hours ago
Eric Williams
Eric Williams
NFC West Reporter

A longtime offensive coordinator in the NFL, John DeFilippo sought an opportunity to see what it’s like to run his own team. 

He found it in the USFL, where the former passing game coordinator of the Chicago Bears takes over head coaching duties of the New Orleans Breakers for the departed Larry Fedora.

[Everything to know about Breakers 2023 schedule]

"Any time you have an opportunity to be a head coach in professional football, you can’t just say no," said the 44-year-old DeFilippo. "You have to listen, especially if that’s your goal, to lead a group of men. I watched the product on the field when I was in Chicago with the Bears, and I was like ‘Wow.’ The football was good. I wanted the opportunity to be a head football coach. I interviewed for some jobs in the NFL. I was very close, but I didn’t get them. But the opportunity here was very good, so I wanted to make sure that I entertained it and went in with an open mind."

ADVERTISEMENT

Fedora did not leave the cupboard bare on a successful team that finished 6-4 during the regular season and reached the playoffs. However, DeFilippo will have to start over at quarterback, with Kyle Sloter not returning.

Backup quarterback Zach Smith does return for a second season with the Breakers. He’ll compete with Aqeel Glass from Alabama A&M and Davis Cheek from Elon for the starting job.

"Those are all three young guys who can play, and I don’t think we’re done there yet," DeFilippo said. "My view of the quarterback position has changed over the years. I used to want the guy who could be the pocket passer, stand back there and throw the football. But the game has changed, and if you don’t evolve with the game, then it leaves you in the dust. I would have a hard time signing a quarterback at any level that can’t pick you up a first down with his feet." 

DeFilippo said he’ll lean on a more seasoned coaching staff that has extensive experience in spring leagues like the USFL.

"It was a lot of fun to put together a staff," he said. "I went the route of guys that are a little bit older. There are four guys of the six full-time guys that are on our staff that have had experience in spring football leagues — whether that be the old USFL, the XFL, the spring league — they have had experience in these leagues, where there’s no job too big or too small for people. And that’s going to help guide me through some of the things that may come to my plate as a first-time head coach." 

DeFilippo will face another newcomer to the league in new Pittsburgh Maulers head coach Ray Horton when the Breakers host the Maulers in Birmingham on April 16, the season opener for both teams. The Breakers and the Stallions will both plays their home games in Birmingham this season.

But DeFilippo doesn’t care where his team plays. 

"I think it’s really good for different parts of the country to see our brand," he said. "But I’m kind of the mantra of ‘Anytime, anyplace, anywhere’ I don’t care where we play. I don’t care when we play. Just tell us when to show up and we’ll be there." 

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams.

More on the USFL schedule release from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States Football League
New Orleans Breakers
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
2023 USFL title odds, host cities and best matchups
United States Football League

2023 USFL title odds, host cities and best matchups

2 mins ago
A conversation with USFL VP of Operations Daryl Johnston
United States Football League

A conversation with USFL VP of Operations Daryl Johnston

18 hours ago
USFL schedule: Full 2023 week-by-week matchups
United States Football League

USFL schedule: Full 2023 week-by-week matchups

18 hours ago
Houston Gamblers' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know
United States Football League

Houston Gamblers' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know

18 hours ago
Houston Gamblers seek momentum off late-season success
United States Football League

Houston Gamblers seek momentum off late-season success

19 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star GameSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes