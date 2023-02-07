United States Football League Michigan Panthers' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Michigan Panthers' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday.

The Panthers, coached by Mike Nolan, open the season on the road on April 16 against the Houston Gamblers in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Here's a look at Michigan's 10 regular-season games for 2023:

Week 1

April 16: at Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 12 p.m. ET

Week 2

April 23: at Philadelphia Stars in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 7 p.m. ET

Week 3

April 30: vs. New Jersey Generals in Detroit; Ford Field; 4 p.m. ET

Week 4

May 6: vs. Memphis Showboats in Detroit; Ford Field; 7:30 p.m. ET

Week 5

May 13: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers in Detroit; Ford Field; 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 6

May 20: vs. Birmingham Stallions in Detroit; Ford Field; 4 p.m. ET

Week 7

May 28: at New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 5:30 p.m. ET

Week 8

June 4: at New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Week 9

June 10: at Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 12 p.m. ET

Week 10

June 18: vs. Philadelphia Stars in Detroit; Ford Field; 7 p.m. ET

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN THE CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2023?

Here are the early championship futures, via FOX Bet:

Stallions: +300

Generals: +325

Breakers: +500

Showboats: +500

Stars: +550

Gamblers: +600

Panthers: +700

Maulers: +800

LAST SEASON'S RESULTS:

Panthers finished third in North Division at 2-8. Did not make playoffs.

TOP PLAYERS

RJ YOUNG'S TAKE

All-USFL running back Corbin enjoyed one of the better second halves of the season in 2022 and was one of just four rushers to go over 500 yards on the ground. He was also the only one to rush for more than 500 yards whose team did not reach the playoffs.

Without a returning starting quarterback, Nolan will have to lean on Corbin, his best offensive weapon, in Year 2. Defensively, though, the Panthers return their most impactful player and leader in linebacker Ginda, who played college ball at San Jose State and was credited with 90 tackles in the USFL’s inaugural 10-game season.

