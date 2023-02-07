United States Football League Pittsburgh Maulers' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Pittsburgh Maulers' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday.

The Maulers, coached by Ray Horton, open the season against the New Orleans Breakers on April 16 in Birmingham at Protective Stadium.

Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium, and reserved at all four USFL host cities.

[Information on Fan-Friendly Affordable Tickets Available at theUSFL.com]

Here's a look at Pittsburgh's 10 regular-season games for 2023:

Week 1

April 16: at New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 6:30 p.m. ET

Week 2

April 23: vs. New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 12 p.m ET

Week 3

April 30: at Philadelphia Stars in Detroit; Ford Field; 12 p.m. ET

Week 4

May 7: vs. Birmingham Stallions in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 6:30 p.m. ET

Week 5

May 13: at Michigan Panthers in Detroit; Ford Field; 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 6

May 20: at Memphis Showboats in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 7

May 27: vs. Philadelphia Stars in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 9 p.m. ET

Week 8

June 3: vs. Houston Gamblers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 12 p.m. ET

Week 9

June 10: vs. Michigan Panthers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 12 p.m. ET

Week 10

June 17: at New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 1 p.m. ET

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN THE CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2023?

Here are the early championship futures, via FOX Bet:

Stallions: +300

Generals: +325

Breakers: +500

Showboats: +500

Stars: +550

Gamblers: +600

Panthers: +700

Maulers: +800

LAST SEASON'S RESULTS:

The Maulers finished fourth in North Division at 1-9. Did not make playoffs.

TOP PLAYERS

RJ YOUNG'S TAKE

The Pittsburgh Maulers return their defensive coordinator, Jarren Horton, who will work for his father Ray Horton. While the Maulers were not great offensively and could never settle on a quarterback, Jarren’s defense was outstanding at times and could’ve been cited as one of the best units in the league.

While the Maulers need to figure out who their starting quarterback is, Mauler fans should find it reassuring that wide receivers Walker and Gaithers are returning. Both ranked among the top 20 in the league in receiving yards on a team that was, to put it kindly, run-oriented under former head coach Kirby Wilson.

Look for them to find out what they’re made of when they play the Michigan Panthers, a team they will have to beat if they hope to compete for the North Division crown this season.

[Ray Horton thankful to help create legacy with Maulers]

