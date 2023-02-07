United States Football League
New Orleans Breakers' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know
New Orleans Breakers' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know

The New Orleans Breakers' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday.

The Breakers, led by first-year coach John DeFilippo, open the season April 16 against the Pittsburgh Maulers in Birmingham, Alabama at Protective Stadium.

Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and reserved at all four USFL host cities.

Here's a look at New Orleans' 10 regular-season games for 2023:

Week 1
April 16: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 6:30 p.m. ET

Week 2
April 22: vs. Houston Gamblers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 3
April 29: at Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 4
May 7: at New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 5
May 14: vs. Memphis Showboats in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 6
May 21: at Philadelphia Stars in Detroit; Ford Field; 12 p.m. ET

Week 7
May 27: vs. Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Week 8
June 4: vs. Michigan Panthers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Week 9
June 10: at Memphis Showboats in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 10
June 18: at Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN THE CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2023?

Here are the early championship futures, via FOX Bet:

Stallions: +300
Generals: +325
Breakers: +500
Showboats: +500
Stars: +550
Gamblers: +600
Panthers: +700
Maulers: +800

LAST SEASON'S RESULTS:

Finished second in South Division at 6-4. Lost to Birmingham, 31-17, in playoffs.

TOP PLAYERS

RJ YOUNG'S TAKE

DeFilippo takes over a Breakers’ team that reached the playoffs last year. He will have some of that team’s outstanding nucleus of playmakers returning for a second season, including All-USFL Defense selections Howard and Fernandez.

Offensively, wideouts Adams and Dixon, and running back Ellis highlight a loaded veteran group that should compete once again for the South Division title.

With an outstanding starting quarterback, the Breakers ought to hit the ground running when the season kicks off.

