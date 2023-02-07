United States Football League Houston Gamblers' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know 18 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Houston Gamblers' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday.

The Gamblers, coached by Kevin Sumlin, open the season April 16 against the Michigan Panthers in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Here's a look at Houston's 10 regular-season games for 2023:

Week 1

April 16: vs. Michigan Panthers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 12 p.m. ET

Week 2

April 22: at New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 3

April 29: vs. Memphis in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 7 p.m. ET

Week 4

May 6: at Philadelphia Stars in Detroit; Ford Field; 1 p.m. ET

Week 5

May 13: at Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Week 6

May 21: vs. New Jersey Generals in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Week 7

May 28: at Memphis Showboats in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 2 p.m. ET

Week 8

June 3: at Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 12 p.m. ET

Week 9

June 11: vs. Birmingham Stallions in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 2 p.m. ET

Week 10

June 18: vs. New Orleans Breakers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN THE CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2023?

Here are the early championship futures, via FOX Bet:

Stallions: +300

Generals: +325

Breakers: +500

Showboats: +500

Stars: +550

Gamblers: +600

Panthers: +700

Maulers: +800

LAST SEASON'S RESULTS:

Finished fourth in South Division at 3-7. Did not reach playoffs.

TOP PLAYERS

RB Mark Thompson

LB Beniquez Brown

RJ YOUNG'S TAKE

When he was healthy, Thompson proved to be the most physical and dependable runner coach Sumlin had on the roster. Thompson, who rushed for 463 yards on 114 carries in 2022, could be put to further use in Sumlin’s spread offense that offers opportunities for screen and swing routes for backs.

The Gamblers were at their most dominant when the defense showed its ability to wreck opposing offensive lines and make tackles in the backfield. If Sumlin can put together a unit as dominant as last year’s and get just a little more production out of the offense than he did last, Houston could push its way into the playoffs.

