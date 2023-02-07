Houston Gamblers' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know
The Houston Gamblers' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday.
The Gamblers, coached by Kevin Sumlin, open the season April 16 against the Michigan Panthers in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and reserved at all four USFL host cities.
[Information on Fan-Friendly Affordable Tickets Available at theUSFL.com]
Here's a look at Houston's 10 regular-season games for 2023:
Week 1
April 16: vs. Michigan Panthers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 12 p.m. ET
Week 2
April 22: at New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 12:30 p.m. ET
Week 3
April 29: vs. Memphis in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 7 p.m. ET
Week 4
May 6: at Philadelphia Stars in Detroit; Ford Field; 1 p.m. ET
Week 5
May 13: at Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4 p.m. ET
Week 6
May 21: vs. New Jersey Generals in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4 p.m. ET
Week 7
May 28: at Memphis Showboats in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 2 p.m. ET
Week 8
June 3: at Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 12 p.m. ET
Week 9
June 11: vs. Birmingham Stallions in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 2 p.m. ET
Week 10
June 18: vs. New Orleans Breakers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4 p.m. ET
WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN THE CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2023?
Here are the early championship futures, via FOX Bet:
Stallions: +300
Generals: +325
Breakers: +500
Showboats: +500
Stars: +550
Gamblers: +600
Panthers: +700
Maulers: +800
LAST SEASON'S RESULTS:
Finished fourth in South Division at 3-7. Did not reach playoffs.
TOP PLAYERS
- RB Mark Thompson
- LB Beniquez Brown
RJ YOUNG'S TAKE
When he was healthy, Thompson proved to be the most physical and dependable runner coach Sumlin had on the roster. Thompson, who rushed for 463 yards on 114 carries in 2022, could be put to further use in Sumlin’s spread offense that offers opportunities for screen and swing routes for backs.
The Gamblers were at their most dominant when the defense showed its ability to wreck opposing offensive lines and make tackles in the backfield. If Sumlin can put together a unit as dominant as last year’s and get just a little more production out of the offense than he did last, Houston could push its way into the playoffs.
[Gamblers seek momentum off late-season success]
More on the USFL schedule release from FOX Sports:
- The full week-by-week 2023 USFL schedule
- Michigan Panthers schedule | Interview with coach Mike Nolan
- Pittsburgh Maulers schedule | Interview with coach Ray Horton
- Birmingham Stallions schedule | Interview with coach Skip Holtz
- New Jersey Generals schedule | Interview with coach Mike Riley
- Memphis Showboards schedule | Interview with coach Todd Haley
- Philadelphia Stars schedule | Interview with coach Bart Andrus
- New Orleans Breakers schedule | Interview with coach John DeFilippo
- Houston Gamblers schedule | Interview with coach Kevin Sumlin
- A conversation with USFL VP of Operations Daryl Johnston
- 2023 USFL schedule: Best early games, title odds and more!