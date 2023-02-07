United States Football League Birmingham Stallions' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Birmingham Stallions' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday.

The defending champion Stallions, coached by Skip Holtz, open the season against the New Jersey Generals on April 15 at Protective Stadium.

Here's a look at Birmingham's 10 regular-season games for 2023:

Week 1

April 15: vs. New Jersey Generals in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 7:30 p.m. ET

Week 2

April 22: vs. Memphis Showboats in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 7 p.m. ET

Week 3

April 29: vs. New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 4

May 7: at Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 6:30 p.m. ET

Week 5

May 13: vs. Houston Gamblers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Week 6

May 20: at Michigan Panthers in Detroit; Ford Field; 4 p.m. ET

Week 7

May 27: at New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Week 8

June 3: vs. Philadelphia Stars in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 9

June 11: at Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 2 p.m. ET

Week 10

June 17: at Memphis Showboats in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN THE CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2023?

Here are the early championship futures, via FOX Bet:

Stallions: +300

Generals: +325

Breakers: +500

Showboats: +500

Stars: +550

Gamblers: +600

Panthers: +700

Maulers: +800

LAST SEASON'S RESULTS:

Stallions finished first in South Division at 9-1. Defeated Philadelphia Stars 33-30 in 2022 championship game.

TOP PLAYERS

RJ YOUNG'S TAKE

After winning the USFL Championship last year, Skip Holtz’s Stallions are a great pick to repeat in 2022. However, the Stallions were the only team to enjoy a true home-field advantage and their games were frequently the best-attended in the league.

Their detractors would say that home-field and crowd advantage gave the Stallions an unfair one, and Stallions fans would tell you they needed to win two games in Canton, Ohio, to be crowned champions of the league.

Either way, Holtz is bringing back more of the players who helped him win that title, including quarterback Smith, former Alabama running back Scarborough and former All-American Wright to help him defend their title.

Perhaps the first time we’ll get to see what the Stallions are like playing against a crowd that isn’t cheering for them won’t come until Week 4 when the Stallions travel to Canton, Ohio, to play the Pittsburgh Maulers.

[Skip Holtz eager to run it back in 2023]

