Philadelphia Stars' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know

The Philadelphia Stars' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday.

The Stars, coached by Bart Andrus, open the season on April 15 at the Memphis Showboats at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Here's a look at Philadelphia's 10 regular-season games for 2023:

Week 1

April 15: at Memphis Showboats in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4:30 p.m. ET

Week 2

April 23: vs. Michigan Panthers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 7 p.m. ET

Week 3

April 30: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers in Detroit; Ford Field; 12 p.m. ET

Week 4

May 6: vs. Houston Gamblers in Detroit; Ford Field; 1 p.m. ET

Week 5

May 14: vs. New Jersey Generals in Detroit; Ford Field; 12 p.m. ET

Week 6

May 21: vs. New Orleans Breakers in Detroit; Ford Field; 12 p.m. ET

Week 7

May 27: at Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 9 p.m. ET

Week 8

June 3: at Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 9

June 11: at New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 7 p.m. ET

Week 10

June 18: at Michigan Panthers in Detroit; Ford Field; 7 p.m. ET

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN THE CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2023?

Here are the early championship futures, via FOX Bet:

Stallions: +300

Generals: +325

Breakers: +500

Showboats: +500

Stars: +550

Gamblers: +600

Panthers: +700

Maulers: +800

LAST SEASON'S RESULTS:

Finished second in North Division at 6-4. Lost to Birmingham, 33-30, in USFL Championship Game.

RJ YOUNG'S TAKE

In his first season as coach of the Philadelphia Stars, Andrus lost his first overall pick midway through the year to injury but rallied with his second-string quarterback to guide the Stars to the USFL Championship Game.

In Year 2, he’s returning a handful of players that helped pick up the franchise at the midpoint in the season and carry it into the playoffs including former Michigan cornerback Stribling, running back Coburn, wide receiver Suell and former TCU tight end Wells.

Given Andrus’ penchant for airing the ball out and unconventional playcalling — he was the first to attempt and convert a three-point play following a touchdown — the Stars will be one of the most fun and competitive teams in the league.

