Memphis Showboats' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know

The Memphis Showboats' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday.

The Showboats, coached by Todd Haley, open the season April 15 against the Philadelphia Stars in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Here's a look at Memphis' 10 regular-season games for 2023:

Week 1

April 15: vs. Philadelphia Stars in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4:30 p.m. ET

Week 2

April 22: at Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 7 p.m. ET

Week 3

April 29: at Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 7 p.m. ET

Week 4

May 6: at Michigan Panthers in Detroit; Ford Field; 7:30 p.m. ET

Week 5

May 14: at New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 6

May 20: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 7

May 28: vs. Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 2 p.m. ET

Week 8

June 4: at New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 1 p.m. ET

Week 9

June 10: vs. New Orleans Breakers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 10

June 17: vs. Birmingham Stallions in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN THE CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2023?

Here are the early championship futures, via FOX Bet:

Stallions: +300

Generals: +325

Breakers: +500

Showboats: +500

Stars: +550

Gamblers: +600

Panthers: +700

Maulers: +800

LAST SEASON'S RESULTS:

Then known as Tampa Bay Bandits, finished third in South Division at 4-6. Did not reach playoffs.

TOP PLAYERS

RJ YOUNG'S TAKE

Todd Haley’s Memphis Showboats showed fits-and-starts last year as a franchise that couldn’t quite capitalize on its talent. However, perhaps the change of scenery, being the host city for one of the four hubs for the USFL this season, will give them an edge they need.

His core group of veterans includes former Memphis quarterback White, former LSU wide receiver Dillon, wideout Davis, offensive lineman Burrell and linebacker Reaves.

