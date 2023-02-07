New Jersey Generals' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know

United States Football League
The New Jersey Generals' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday.

The defending North Division champions, coached by Mike Riley, open the season on April 15 at the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium.

Here's a look at New Jersey's 10 regular-season games for 2023:

Week 1
April 15: at Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 7:30 p.m. ET

Week 2
April 23: at Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 12 p.m. ET

Week 3
April 30: at Michigan Panthers in Detroit; Ford Field; 4 p.m. ET

Week 4
May 7: vs. New Orleans Breakers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 5
May 14: at Philadelphia Stars in Detroit; Ford Field, 12 p.m. ET

Week 6
May 21: at Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Week 7
May 28: vs. Michigan Panthers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 5:30 p.m. ET

Week 8
June 4: vs. Memphis Showboats in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 1 p.m. ET

Week 9
June 11: vs. Philadelphia Stars in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 7 p.m. ET

Week 10
June 17: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 1 p.m. ET

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN THE CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2023?

Here are the early championship futures, via FOX Bet:

Stallions: +300
Generals: +325
Breakers: +500
Showboats: +500
Stars: +550
Gamblers: +600
Panthers: +700
Maulers: +800

LAST SEASON'S RESULTS:

Generals finished first in North Division at 9-1. Lost to Philadelphia Stars 19-14 in 2022 playoff game.

TOP PLAYERS

RJ YOUNG'S TAKE

Everybody sees Mike Riley’s Generals coming now, especially after producing USFL’s MVP KaVontae Turpin. Just weeks after finishing his season as a General in Canton, Ohio, Turpin turned up at the Dallas Cowboys training camp.

He won a spot on the Cowboys’ 53-man roster as a return specialist and was selected to the NFL’s All-Pro team by the players. In this, he is the poster child for success not just in the USFL but all spring football leagues.

Riley’s Generals will enter training camp as one of the favorites to contend for the USFL championship in Year 2 with the return of some vitally important players and budding stars.

Alongside quarterback Johnson, All-USFL running back and Offensive Player of the Year Victor and running back Williams round out an offensive unit that effectively ran the ball well all season in 2022.

With safety Luani back to lead the General defense, New Jersey are right to feel like they’re in position to hunt the franchise’s first title.

[Mike Riley, Generals focused on continued growth]

