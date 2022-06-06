USFL odds Week 9: How to bet, lines
The New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits face off in a USFL game that will have big implications for the second playoff berth from the South Division.
The 5-3 Breakers play the 4-4 Bandits at 4 p.m. ET Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama. The game will be broadcast on FOX.
The Breakers beat the Bandits 34-3 in Week 2.
Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 9 — from the point spreads, moneylines and total over/under via FOX Bet.
Here are some USFL betting trends through Week 8:
– Favorites are 18-14 against the spread (ATS) and 24-8 straight up (SU)
– The over in the over/under has hit in 19 out of 32 games
– The Stallions are 6-2 ATS and 8-0 SU
– Teams favored by 5 or more points are 9-5 ATS and 13-1 SU
– Teams favored between 1 and 3 points are 5-5 ATS and 6-4 SU
– Teams that have scored 25 or more points in a game are 17-7 ATS and 18-6 SU
– Teams that have scored 30 or more points in a game are 8-1 ATS and 9-0 SU
– Teams that have failed to scored at least 10 points in a game are 1-5 ATS and 0-6 SU
– In the 23 games in which the O/U is at 38 or more points, the under has hit 13 times
UPCOMING GAMES
New Jersey Generals (7-1) vs. Michigan Panthers (1-7), 1 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC
Point spread: Generals -7.5 (Generals favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Generals -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Panthers +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
Houston Gamblers (1-6) vs. Birmingham Stallions (8-0), 6 p.m. ET Saturday, USA
Point spread: Stallions -13.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Gamblers cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -556 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Gamblers +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
Tampa Bay Bandits (3-4) vs. New Orleans Breakers (5-3), 4 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX
Point spread: Breakers -3.5 (Breakers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bandits cover)
Moneyline: Breakers -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Bandits +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
Philadelphia Stars (5-3) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (1-7), 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FS1
Point spread: Stars -8.5 (Stars favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: Stars -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Maulers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:
Full list of legal USFL betting states
Arizona
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Illinois
Iowa
Louisiana
Maryland
Michigan
Montana
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Mexico
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Virginia
Washington
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.
