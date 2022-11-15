FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modric still running the show from midfield.

Canada's qualification campaign was seriously impressive, and they will head to Qatar with nothing to lose and everything to prove while Morocco has enough in the tank to surprise even some of the best teams. The Africans can turn on the style when they want and although Belgium should win the group, it's far from a foregone conclusion.

BELGIUM

Coach: Roberto Martinez

Highest finish: Third place (2018)

2018 finish: Third place

FOX Bet odds: +1200

Key players: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku

What we're excited to watch: De Bruyne, the creative heartbeat of the team, is the key man and if the 30-year-old is able to replicate his form for Manchester City in the Premier League for his country, the Belgians will be tough to beat.

What success looks like: Final

Achilles' heel: Mentality? The impressive Belgian sides of the past have looked great before wilting under the pressure in the big matches. For such a strong roster, anything less than a trip to the last four will be a failure. This Belgium team has had the talent for years without really delivering on the world stage.

X-Factor: Eden Hazard has struggled with injury and form recently but the Real Madrid winger is a world-class operator on his day who would cause any defense some serious problems.

Three things you need to know about Beglium Alexi Lalas gives us three things we need to know about Belgium ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

CANADA

Coach: John Herdman

Highest finish: Group stage (1986)

2018 finish: N/A

FOX Bet odds: +15000

Key players: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David

What we're excited to watch: How Davies and David adapt on the biggest stage in the world. Lille forward David is a player who has yet to consistently replicate his form for his club when wearing national colors. There are big hopes, however, for main man Davies who has impressed at Bayern Munich.

Achilles' heel: Inexperience. This will be a totally new deal for all of the Canadian squad and their manager who was up until 2018 was the Canadian women's coach and had never worked at the highest level of the men's game.

What success looks like: Getting out of the group.

X-Factor: Davies is the star man. The 22-year-old is the most expensive Canadian player in history and memorably won the Champions League in 2020 with Bayern.

Three things you need to know about Canada Alexi Lalas gives us three things we need to know about Canada ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

MOROCCO

Coach: Walid Regragui

Highest finish: Quarterfinals (1998)

2018 finish: Round of 16

FOX Bet odds: +20000

Key players: Youssef En-Nesyri, Hakim Ziyech

What we're excited to watch: Zakaria Aboukhlal has been impressive for Toulouse this season while there are also high hopes for Abde Ezzalzouli, the Barcelona midfielder who has tasted first-team action.

Achilles' heel: There has been managerial upheaval with Vahid Halilhodzic fired in August despite securing World Cup qualification. Replacement Walid Regragui, untested at this level but rated back home, remains a gamble, but a recent 2-0 win over Chile have boosted hopes of a strong showing in Qatar.

What success looks like: Last 16

X Factor: Hakim Ziyech's return to international action is huge for Regragui and his squad. Halilhodžić left Ziyech out last year after an alleged dispute and the midfielder was frozen out.

Three things you need to know about Morocco Alexi Lalas provides three things you need to know about Morocco ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

CROATIA

Coach: Zlatko Dalic

Highest finish: Runners-up (2018)

2018 finish: Runners-up

FOX Bet odds: +5000

Key players: Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovacic

What we're excited to watch: Modric has ruled the Croatian midfield for the last 15 years but this will surely be his last World Cup. The Real Madrid man remains a joy to watch and the Croatians, who have missed just two World Cups since gaining independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, need him to be on his game if they are to replicate their run to the final in 2018.

Achilles' heel: Has age caught up with the squad? Modric, at 37, is still going strong but the likes of Dejan Lovren and Ivan Perisic are at the tail end of their stellar careers. This is their last shot.

What success looks like: Semifinal or better.

X-Factor: Lovro Majer only scored his first international goals in November 2021 but has been making waves since. The 24-year-old has been compared to Modric and could cost upward of $55 million for anyone wanting to prise him away from Rennes in France.

Three things you need to know about Croatia Alexi Lalas provides three things you need to know about Croatia ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

More World Cup group bios:

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newslette r.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more