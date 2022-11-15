FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

1 hour ago
Martin Rogers
Martin Rogers
FOX Sports Insider

The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modric still running the show from midfield.

Canada's qualification campaign was seriously impressive, and they will head to Qatar with nothing to lose and everything to prove while Morocco has enough in the tank to surprise even some of the best teams. The Africans can turn on the style when they want and although Belgium should win the group, it's far from a foregone conclusion. 

BELGIUM

Coach: Roberto Martinez 

Highest finish: Third place (2018) 

2018 finish: Third place 

FOX Bet odds: +1200 

Key players: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku

What we're excited to watch: De Bruyne, the creative heartbeat of the team, is the key man and if the 30-year-old is able to replicate his form for Manchester City in the Premier League for his country, the Belgians will be tough to beat.  

What success looks like: Final  

Achilles' heel: Mentality? The impressive Belgian sides of the past have looked great before wilting under the pressure in the big matches. For such a strong roster, anything less than a trip to the last four will be a failure. This Belgium team has had the talent for years without really delivering on the world stage. 

X-Factor: Eden Hazard has struggled with injury and form recently but the Real Madrid winger is a world-class operator on his day who would cause any defense some serious problems. 

Three things you need to know about Beglium

Three things you need to know about Beglium
Alexi Lalas gives us three things we need to know about Belgium ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

CANADA 

Coach: John Herdman 

Highest finish: Group stage (1986) 

2018 finish: N/A 

FOX Bet odds: +15000 

Key players:Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David

What we're excited to watch: How Davies and David adapt on the biggest stage in the world. Lille forward David is a player who has yet to consistently replicate his form for his club when wearing national colors. There are big hopes, however, for main man Davies who has impressed at Bayern Munich. 

Achilles' heel: Inexperience. This will be a totally new deal for all of the Canadian squad and their manager who was up until 2018 was the Canadian women's coach and had never worked at the highest level of the men's game. 

What success looks like: Getting out of the group.

X-Factor: Davies is the star man. The 22-year-old is the most expensive Canadian player in history and memorably won the Champions League in 2020 with Bayern. 

Three things you need to know about Canada

Three things you need to know about Canada
Alexi Lalas gives us three things we need to know about Canada ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

MOROCCO 

Coach: Walid Regragui  

Highest finish: Quarterfinals (1998) 

2018 finish: Round of 16 

FOX Bet odds: +20000 

Key players:  Youssef En-Nesyri, Hakim Ziyech

What we're excited to watch:  Zakaria Aboukhlal  has been impressive for Toulouse this season while there are also high hopes for Abde Ezzalzouli, the Barcelona midfielder who has tasted first-team action. 

Achilles' heel: There has been managerial upheaval with Vahid Halilhodzic fired in August despite securing World Cup qualification. Replacement Walid Regragui,  untested at this level but rated back home, remains a gamble, but a recent 2-0 win over Chile have boosted hopes of a strong showing in Qatar. 

What success looks like: Last 16 

X Factor:  Hakim Ziyech's return to international action is huge for Regragui and his squad. Halilhodžić left Ziyech out last year after an alleged dispute and the midfielder was frozen out.

Three things you need to know about Morocco

Three things you need to know about Morocco
Alexi Lalas provides three things you need to know about Morocco ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

CROATIA  

Coach: Zlatko Dalic  

Highest finish: Runners-up (2018) 

2018 finish: Runners-up

FOX Bet odds: +5000 

Key players: Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovacic

What we're excited to watch: Modric has ruled the Croatian midfield for the last 15 years but this will surely be his last World Cup. The Real Madrid man remains a joy to watch and the Croatians, who have missed just two World Cups since gaining independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, need him to be on his game if they are to replicate their run to the final in 2018. 

Achilles' heel: Has age caught up with the squad? Modric, at 37, is still going strong but the likes of Dejan Lovren and Ivan Perisic are at the tail end of their stellar careers. This is their last shot. 

What success looks like: Semifinal or better. 

X-Factor: Lovro Majer only scored his first international goals in November 2021 but has been making waves since. The 24-year-old has been compared to Modric and could cost upward of $55 million for anyone wanting to prise him away from Rennes in France.

Three things you need to know about Croatia

Three things you need to know about Croatia
Alexi Lalas provides three things you need to know about Croatia ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

More World Cup group bios:

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.  

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022: How the USMNT restored its culture
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: How the USMNT restored its culture

2 hours ago
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

10 hours ago
USMNT members honored with 'Ted Lasso' billboards in hometowns
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT members honored with 'Ted Lasso' billboards in hometowns

14 hours ago
USMNT on track to be healthy for World Cup-opener vs. Wales
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT on track to be healthy for World Cup-opener vs. Wales

19 hours ago
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for every team to win in Qatar
United Soccer League

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for every team to win in Qatar

21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes