World Cup 2023 social media tracker: U.S. closes out group stage vs. Portugal

Updated Aug. 1, 2023 1:48 a.m. ET

The United States wraps up its group-stage play in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup against Portugal at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Wednesday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), and we've got you covered with what social media is saying about the all-important Group E match.

The USWNT is looking to become the first team, men's or women's, to win three straight World Cups.

The U.S. will advance to the Round of 16 with a win or draw Tuesday. Should the Americans lose, they will be eliminated from the tournament altogether. You can find every scenario for how each team can advance to the knockouts here.

Fans across the U.S. are waking up early (or stay up late) to catch all the action. Stay tuned for all the best reactions and fan celebrations here!

United States vs. Portugal

PREGAME

America gets hyped at home and abroad!

It may be late, but that isn't stopping these USWNT fans (and a few familiar faces). Post with the hashtag #StayUpWithUs for your chance to get featured below!

The USWNT (and their custom suits) are en route…
 

… and so are their fans!

Alex Morgan is due!

Anthony DiCicco, son of the late USWNT coach Tony DiCicco, is expecting big things for the superstar striker. The team could use a standout performance from its co-captain, who starts again Tuesday despite some believing it may be time to have her come off the bench. Bettors across the U.S. are also banking on Morgan to break her scoreless drought thus far in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

