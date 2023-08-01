Vietnam vs. Netherlands live updates: Netherlands up quick
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Tuesday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), with Vietnam facing the Netherlands at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.
Vietnam (0-0-2) is seeking its first win, while the Netherlands (1-1-0) is coming off a 1-1 draw against the United States.
You can find every scenario for how each team can advance to the knockout stage here.
Follow our live coverage below!
11': Make it two!
After weaving throw the Vietnam defense, Danielle Van de Donk kicked it to Katja Snoeijs, who smacked in the Netherlands' second score.
8': Up and over — and in
Lieke Elisabeth Petronella Martens got a piece of the pass from Dominque Janssen and knocked it in for the first score for the Netherlands.
Stay tuned for updates!
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
-
USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, time, how to watch group-stage finale
USA vs. Portugal lineup predictions: Should Alex Morgan start?
Alexi Lalas' World Cup power rankings: Japan takes over top spot, USA holds at No. 5
-
Megan Rapinoe went from star to sub for USWNT, but she's not sweating it
USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski deserves credit for adjustments
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
-
USWNT ‘knows what’s on the line’ against Portugal
Costa Rica-Zambia, Canada-Australia predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Women's World Cup Group scenarios: How each team advances to round of 16
World Cup 2023 social media tracker: USWNT legend Mia Hamm in the stands for USA-Portugal
-
USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, time, how to watch group-stage finale
USA vs. Portugal lineup predictions: Should Alex Morgan start?
Alexi Lalas' World Cup power rankings: Japan takes over top spot, USA holds at No. 5
-
Megan Rapinoe went from star to sub for USWNT, but she's not sweating it
USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski deserves credit for adjustments
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
-
USWNT ‘knows what’s on the line’ against Portugal
Costa Rica-Zambia, Canada-Australia predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Women's World Cup Group scenarios: How each team advances to round of 16