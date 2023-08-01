FIFA Women's World Cup Vietnam vs. Netherlands live updates: Netherlands up quick Updated Aug. 1, 2023 3:17 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Tuesday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), with Vietnam facing the Netherlands at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Vietnam (0-0-2) is seeking its first win, while the Netherlands (1-1-0) is coming off a 1-1 draw against the United States.

You can find every scenario for how each team can advance to the knockout stage here.

Vietnam vs. Netherlands

11': Make it two!

After weaving throw the Vietnam defense, Danielle Van de Donk kicked it to Katja Snoeijs, who smacked in the Netherlands' second score.

8': Up and over — and in

Lieke Elisabeth Petronella Martens got a piece of the pass from Dominque Janssen and knocked it in for the first score for the Netherlands.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

