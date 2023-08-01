FIFA Women's World Cup United States vs. Portugal live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays Updated Aug. 1, 2023 3:19 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Tuesday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), with the United States battling Portugal in an all-important Group E tilt at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The U.S. and Portugal checked in at second and 21st, respectively, in our latest World Cup power rankings.

The fate of Group E rests on the results of USA-Portugal and the Netherlands-Vietnam (follow along with live updates from that match here).

Check out our live coverage below, featuring live analysis from FOX Sports' Michael Cohen !

17': A possession battle

Two consecutive games where the USWNT has had far less possession than its opponent in the early going, which is something the Americans aren't used to. The Netherlands found ways to break through the U.S. lines by dropping a forward into midfield and gaining a numerical advantage that way. The Portuguese are varying their attacks a bit more: some down the wings, some with threaded passes through the middle, some with longer passes and runs off the back shoulder of U.S. defenders.

12': Portugal making it tough

The Portuguese are marking player for player in the midfield to close off passing lanes. They're glued tightly to Lindsey Horan, Andi Sullivan and Rose Lavelle. It's making things difficult for the United States to connect passes from one part of the field to the other. Hence, the longer, searching passes to Sophia Smith and Alex Morgan at times thus far.

7': Dissecting the U.S. offense

If the United States continues attacking down the flanks, a good barometer for how successful that approach proves to be might be the involvement of fullbacks Emily Fox (right) and Crystal Dunn (left). If the U.S. can involve its fullbacks in the final third with support runs and overlapping runs, that should create additional angles for crosses and pull the Portuguese back line apart.

4': And we're off!

Two early attacks for the USWNT down the right side. In both situations, the Portuguese defense was clogging the middle of the box and leaving space down the right flank. Two crosses, two opportunities for the Americans in the first few minutes.

United States vs. Portugal

PREGAME

Setting the stage

— Two lineup changes for the United States, after manager Vlatko Andonovski relied on the same starting XIs against Vietnam and the Netherlands. Rose Lavelle, the second-half hero in the draw against the Dutch, replaces Savannah DeMelo in midfield, and Lynn Williams replaces Trinity Rodman along the front line.

— It's fair to assume both changes have a lot to do with the USA's ability to press defensively, which was the team's biggest flaw against the Netherlands. Aside from standout Alex Morgan, who anchored the front line, the inexperienced wingers Rodman and Sophia Smith struggled to stay connected at the front of Andonovski's press when the Dutch built from the back, and Rodman in particular looked confused about her defensive responsibilities. Andonovski's halftime decision to introduce Lavelle helped solve the problem. Lavelle was a force defensively and ratcheted up the tempo by serving as something of an auxiliary center forward alongside Morgan. The addition of a fourth body into the front line of the press helped force turnovers and transition opportunities, as the U.S. gained a better foothold in the second half.

— Williams, who replaces Rodman, is making her World Cup debut in her 24th career start and 54th career appearance for the USWNT. At 30 years old, she is the ninth American to make her World Cup debut at this tournament.

— Midfielders Lavelle and Lindsey Horan both enter today's game on yellow cards. If either player picks up another yellow against Portugal, they'll be suspended for the Round of 16 should the Americans advance to the knockout stage.

What to watch for

— The Portuguese have relied heavily on the right side of their formation in the attack. While the United States has been more balanced with 39% of play down the left, 26% through the middle and 35% down the right (according to WhoScored), the numbers for Portugal are more slanted: 32% down the left, 24% through the middle and 43% down the right.

— The biggest statistical disparity between the two sides on the defensive end is in passes intercepted. The Portuguese are averaging just seven interceptions per game, according to WhoScored, while the Americans are averaging 14.5 per game. Forcing these kinds of turnovers, especially in the middle of the park, could be critical for the Americans to spark the kinds of counter-attacks that gave them success in the second half against the Netherlands. And the key figure in generating many of those breaks was Lavelle, who makes her first start of the tournament against Portugal.

— The United States has created very few shots from the right side of its formation in the first two games. Just 13% of shots have originated on the right compared to 65% through the middle, where Morgan and Horan have been the primary offensive threats, and 22% down the left, where the budding star Smith has created multiple scoring chances. It remains to be seen if the decision by manager Vlatko Andonovski to swap right-winger Rodman for Williams in today's starting lineup can create more offense down the right wing. Rodman was fouled in the box to draw a penalty kick in the opening game against Vietnam, but she's struggled to contribute meaningful chances outside that early opportunity.

'Blocking out the noise'

Smith and Lindsey Horan discussed the importance of staying focused as the tournament moves along, with the USWNT looking to achieve a World Cup three-peat.

Horan, who scored the tying goal against the Netherlands in the USWNT's latest match, also shared her thoughts about coming out aggressively and establishing the tone early on against Portugal.

USA update

FOX Sports' Jenny Taft got fans ready with an update on the USWNT headed into Tuesday's match.

World Cup "NOW" dives in

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

FOX Sports' lead soccer analyst Alexi Lalas also shared his thoughts ahead of all the action.

Portugal's starting XI

