United States Rose Lavelle picks up second yellow card, will be suspended for USWNT's next match Updated Aug. 1, 2023 4:04 a.m. ET

If the United States advances to the round of 16, it will be without one of its top players.

Rose Lavelle picked up a yellow card in the 39th minute of its final Group E match against Portugal on Tuesday. Because she also received a yellow card in the second half of USWNT's draw against the Netherlands last week, Lavelle will be assessed an automatic one-game suspension.

The play happened on a challenge around midfield. Lavelle tried to steal the ball from multiple Portuguese players before clipping the leg of Dolores Silva to pick up the yellow card.

Lavelle has been viewed as one of the United States' top players of the World Cup so far even though she came off the bench before Tuesday. The United States has outscored its opponents by two goals with Lavelle on the pitch as she assisted Lindsey Horan on her goal in the match against the Netherlands.

The United States entered halftime tied 0-0 with Portugal, which would be good enough to help it advance to the round of 16. However, it would finish second in group play as the Netherlands holds a 5-0 over Vietnam at halftime to take the Group E lead.

A win or draw would automatically send the United States to the knockout round.

