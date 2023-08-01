Rose Lavelle picks up second yellow card, will be suspended for USWNT's next match
If the United States advances to the round of 16, it will be without one of its top players.
Rose Lavelle picked up a yellow card in the 39th minute of its final Group E match against Portugal on Tuesday. Because she also received a yellow card in the second half of USWNT's draw against the Netherlands last week, Lavelle will be assessed an automatic one-game suspension.
The play happened on a challenge around midfield. Lavelle tried to steal the ball from multiple Portuguese players before clipping the leg of Dolores Silva to pick up the yellow card.
USWNT's Rose Lavelle receives a yellow card vs. Portugal and is out for team's next game if it advances
Lavelle has been viewed as one of the United States' top players of the World Cup so far even though she came off the bench before Tuesday. The United States has outscored its opponents by two goals with Lavelle on the pitch as she assisted Lindsey Horan on her goal in the match against the Netherlands.
The United States entered halftime tied 0-0 with Portugal, which would be good enough to help it advance to the round of 16. However, it would finish second in group play as the Netherlands holds a 5-0 over Vietnam at halftime to take the Group E lead.
A win or draw would automatically send the United States to the knockout round.
-
USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, time, how to watch group-stage finale
USA vs. Portugal lineup predictions: Should Alex Morgan start?
Alexi Lalas' World Cup power rankings: Japan takes over top spot, USA holds at No. 5
-
Megan Rapinoe went from star to sub for USWNT, but she's not sweating it
USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski deserves credit for adjustments
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
-
USWNT ‘knows what’s on the line’ against Portugal
Women's World Cup Group scenarios: How each team advances to round of 16
Women's World Cup Daily: Morocco, New Zealand make different kinds of history
-
USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, time, how to watch group-stage finale
USA vs. Portugal lineup predictions: Should Alex Morgan start?
Alexi Lalas' World Cup power rankings: Japan takes over top spot, USA holds at No. 5
-
Megan Rapinoe went from star to sub for USWNT, but she's not sweating it
USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski deserves credit for adjustments
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
-
USWNT ‘knows what’s on the line’ against Portugal
Women's World Cup Group scenarios: How each team advances to round of 16
Women's World Cup Daily: Morocco, New Zealand make different kinds of history