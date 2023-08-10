United States USMNT captain Tyler Adams will reportedly join Chelsea in $25.5 million deal Published Aug. 10, 2023 7:57 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

United States men's national team midfielder Tyler Adams will join Chelsea F.C. after the West London club triggered the $25.5 million relegation clause in his contract with Leeds United, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Thursday.

Adams, 24, captained the USMNT at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His USMNT teammate Christian Pulisic played at Chelsea for four years before securing a transfer to AC Milan this summer. Chelsea is also owned by American businessman Todd Boehly.

Adams joined Leeds from German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in July 2022. While Adams shined in his role as Leeds' primary defensive midfielder before sustaining a season-ending injury in March, the club struggled as a whole, finishing 19th in the Premier League and getting relegated to the EFL Championship.

As a result of Leeds' relegation, Adams was available to be bought out of his contract for £20 million, or $25.5 million. Several Premier League clubs have been linked to Adams over the last month, including Nottingham Forrest, West Ham, Newcastle and Aston Villa, but Chelsea were the first to trigger Adams' release clause.

Now Adams will have an opportunity compete for a spot in new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino's first XI. After cutting ties with its defensive ace of many years, N'Golo Kanté, earlier in the transfer window, there's a hole in Chelsea's midfield next to Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea will open its Premier League campaign against Liverpool on Sunday, August 13.

