United States AC Milan, Lyon reportedly make opening bids for USMNT star Christian Pulisic Updated Jul. 2, 2023 6:40 p.m. ET

The competition for Christian Pulisic's signature is heating up, as both AC Milan and Lyon have made official offers for the United States men's national team star, according to a report from The Athletic on Sunday.

Lyon, which finished fifth in the French Ligue 1 last season, made the most aggressive opening bid at $27.2 million, which is how much Chelsea is reportedly hoping to get back for the 24-year-old winger. Lyon is owned by American businessman John Textor, who also owns English Premier League side Crystal Palace, Brazilian side Botafogo, and Belgian side RWD Molenbeek. All clubs are part of Textor's mult-club group Eagle Football.

Milan's offer currently stands at $15.2 million. Pulisic and the Italian giants agreed to personal terms on Friday, according to ESPN, but a fee was never discussed. Milan is determined to acquire Pulisic for less than the transfer fee Chelsea is asking for, according to a report Fabrizio Romano in June, but Lyon's bid makes that less likely. Chelsa paid a transfer fee of $65 million for Pulisic in 2019.

