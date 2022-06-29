Dallas Cowboys Will Dallas Cowboys take a step forward this season? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Are expectations ever considered low in Dallas?

That certainly won't be the case for the Cowboys this season, as Dak Prescott & Co. look to build on their momentum from last season, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys look to capture back-to-back NFC East titles Bucky Brooks discusses the Dallas Cowboys season outlook, as Dak Prescott looks to build on their NFL leading offense from last season.

However, having a winning record isn't Dallas' only goal.

The Cowboys will look to win the NFC East in consecutive seasons, and make it past wild card weekend come postseason play.

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks joined Joy Taylor on "The Herd" on Wednesday to give his thoughts on why Dallas will be a squad to be reckoned with in the AFC this upcoming year — and it's mostly because of Dak Prescott.

"When Dak Prescott plays, and he plays against the NFC East, he dominates," Brooks said. "Dak Prescott has had a full offseason to practice and work on skill development instead of rehab, so I feel better about what we're going to see from him."

Brooks also mentioned the ascension of CeeDee Lamb and what he brings to the table in "Big D" as the No. 1 wideout, as well as a potentially new strategy for the Dallas backfield and a greedy Cowboys defense.

"CeeDee Lamb jumps into the No. 1 role. This might be a little addition by subtraction. You get a more dynamic and explosive player at the No. 1 spot. Michael Gallup comes back, too. And I can agree that maybe now, it needs to be a duo, a committee situation in the backfield with Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliot, but the defense is good. They turn the ball over.

"I like the Cowboys, and it's part of the deal that the Cowboys are going to be a part of the conversation."

Last season, Prescott threw 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, and completed 68.8% of his passes. And though many might have been disappointed with Elliott's production, he was still a 1,000-yard running back, tallying 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns last season on 237 rushes.

Lamb, as the second receiver behind Amari Copper, caught 79 balls for 1,102 yards and reached pay dirt six times. Lastly, as the No. 2 running back behind Elliott, Pollard, rushed for 719 yards and two TDs on 130 rushes, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

In addition, Trevon Diggs led the NFL in interceptions last season (11), and rookie Micah Parsons finished sixth in the league in sacks (13).

"Right now, I think it's reasonable to say the Dallas Cowboys should be one of the two or three favorites in the NFC to go to the [Super Bowl]," Brooks said.

