National Football League Why the Bears should be all-in on trading Justin Fields Published Feb. 26, 2024 9:35 p.m. ET

Justin Fields' time with the Chicago Bears appears to be running out, as the "framework" for a Fields trade could be complete as soon as next week, according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer on Monday.

"I'd expect, whatever the plan is, the execution really starts going next week," Breer said on ESPN Radio. "I think the bones of it [a trade] could be there next week. The bones of a trade could be in place next week."

"I think that that's why if you're the Bears there's some urgency to get moving on this because if you're going to get the best return, the best return is probably going to be available to you right now rather than three, four, five weeks from now."

This news was no surprise to Colin Cowherd, who said that Chicago media has been making excuses for Fields all season.

"Albert Breer said a framework for a Justin Fields trade could be in place this week," Cowherd said Monday on "The Herd." "Can we all finally just admit all this ‘Bears are keeping Justin Fields’ rumors was all just to keep his trade value high? If Chicago bailed on Justin Fields in Week 8 or 9, what would he be worth today? I mean, the guy hasn't had multiple touchdown passes in a game since Week 5, and they've gone out of their way — even when they missed, Chase Claypool, DJ Moore, they got him another tight end, a lot of draft capital on the O-line. You can't keep blaming the Bears. They went and got some good pieces."

Cowherd's comp for Fields was another young signal-caller who's struggled in a big market: Zach Wilson.

"His final seven games this year: five touchdowns, three picks, completing percentage around 60 percent and a passer rating in the low 80s against mostly lousy teams. But the Bears smartly would go out and say ‘look, this will be a very tough choice for us. … His passing numbers are flat, his running numbers have gone down. … He doesn’t win a lot of games, and that's a problem. … Good quarterbacks win close games, he is a dreadful fourth quarter quarterback, the worst in the league. … Chicago media's been protecting him … stop it. C'mon, you're not hoisting a trophy. Caleb Williams is way, way — Drake Maye, if there was no Caleb Williams — Drake Maye's too talented to pass on, in my opinion. But the bones are in the works, according to Albert Breer. As they should be."

Fields has kept a level head amid the trade rumors, and has voiced his desires to stay put in Chicago.

"Yeah, of course. Of course, I want to stay," Fields said on "The 33rd Team" podcast with Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown. "To be honest, bruh, I be trynna like ... with all the talk [about Caleb Williams] it's hard to just, you know, be in one place. But I can't see myself playing in another place.

"If it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city's lit. The fans there, they're great. It's a business. I ain't got no control over it. Whatever happens, happens."

