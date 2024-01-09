National Football League Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson heap praise on each other during podcast appearance Updated Jan. 9, 2024 12:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have a lot of respect for each other, dating back to when they first faced off in what would be Brady's final season with the Patriots and Jackson's first MVP season with the Ravens. But it became clear just how much respect each quarterback had for the other when Jackson was a guest on the most recent episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast that Brady co-hosts.

Brady, whose family lives in Miami, said he remembers watching a viral highlight of Jackson's from when the latter was a high school star in South Florida.

"First time I ever really noticed you was that high school highlight where you put the breaks on the guy and he went flying by," Brady said. "Not that I've ever had that experience in my entire life — I don't even know what that feels like. But now you're doing that at the highest level."

Of course, at that point, Jackson was often watching Brady himself during the Patriots' nearly two-decade dynasty.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Throughout my childhood, it was Patriots and whoever in the Super Bowl," Jackson said. "Tom, you went almost every year no matter what. … [Your comeback from down 28-3] in the Falcons game, that was crazy. That was one of the greatest games ever. When we're down in games, I'm like, ‘Tom Brady came back and beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl [so] no matter what, when we're down, we can come back and win the game.' That's one of them ones, that's the GOAT of GOATs right there."

But Brady believes Jackson is now serving as that inspiration — not only to the now-retired seven-time Super Bowl champion, but to NFL fans everywhere. He praised Jackson's leadership, humility and toughness among other intangible traits Brady knows a thing or two about.

"You're the reason why people watch the NFL, because of guys like you," Brady said. "You've just had an amazing career."

Jackson was clearly flattered by the praise.

"It means a lot coming from you," he told Brady.

Like the Patriots often did when Brady was their quarterback, the Ravens enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, having secured a bye past the wild-card round. Jackson is also the heavy favorite to win NFL MVP for the second time in his career.

Brady, meanwhile, is gearing up to start his next chapter as FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst later this year.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share