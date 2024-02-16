Texans' C.J. Stroud shines at Travis Scott's charity softball game in Houston
On the heels of winning 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is now excelling on the baseball diamond.
Stroud blasted multiple home runs while appearing in Travis Scott's 2024 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros.
Scott, who grew up in Houston, hosted the event on Thursday night, with all proceeds from the event going to the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation and Project H.E.A.L initiative, according to MLB.com.
Stroud totaled 4,108 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 100.8 passer rating, while completing 63.9% of his passes in 15 regular-season starts this season (he missed two games due to a head injury). He also rushed for three scores. Stroud's efforts earned him a Pro Bowl nod, while helping the Texans win the AFC South and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
While the Texans failed to score an offensive touchdown in their divisional-round loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Stroud put together a superb performance against the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round, posting 274 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and a 157.2 passer rating, while completing 76.2% of his passes (16 of 21).
Houston selected Stroud with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, where he started for two seasons.
On the other side, the Astros are coming of a 90-72 season that saw them lose to the American League West rival and eventual World Series-champion Texas Rangers in seven games in the AL Championship series. The Astros recently signed closer and five-time All-Star Josh Hader to a five-year, $95 million deal. Houston could have a vacancy at third base in 2025, though, as third baseman and two-time All-Star Alex Bregman is a free agent after this coming season.
Maybe Stroud will become a two-sport player? Sidenote: Stroud's batting stance produces mental images of his quarterback mechanics.
