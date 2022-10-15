National Football League
Steelers, Seahawks headline upsets in Cowherd's Week 6 'Blazin' 5'
1 hour ago

As Week 6 of the NFL season continues Sunday, Colin Cowherd revealed his "Blazin' 5" picks for a select slate of games.

Here's who "The Herd" host selected against the spread in his weekly segment, accompanied by odds and win totals as presented by FOX Bet.

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants (+5.5) 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Ravens -5.5 (Ravens win 28-20)

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Ravens are one of two teams that have led by at least 10 points in every game. Their offense has been spectacular — Lamar [Jackson] is running, he's passing. It's amazing they don't spend much money on receivers, but they're top five in virtually everything: points, yards, big plays. The Giants are coming off a 14-point comeback win against the Packers. I think they're bound to come down a little."

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers (-7.5) 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Jets +7.5 (Jets win 28-27)

Cowherd's thoughts: "Jets are off back-to-back wins, 2-0 on the road. … Robert Saleh's defense is playing hard and with passion, but it's the rookies these last two drafts. … The rookies are all contributing: Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson. They've got four different receivers — only team in the league — with 200-plus receiving yards. … What happened to the Packers' defense by the way? … I loved it coming into the season, they've disappointed everywhere. … [The Jets] are real, they've got firepower, and they upset Green Bay."

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons (+4.5) 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Falcons +4.5 (49ers win 24-23)

Cowherd's thoughts: "I actually think this is going to be a nail-biter. … Arthur Smith is a very clever coach. They're a top-10 scoring offense in the league. Do you know they have 37 big plays offensively? And you don't think they have any talent. They're a top three rushing offense. And the Niners are falling apart. [Nick] Bosa, [Javon] Kinlaw, out. [Arik] Armstead, out. Emmanuel Mosley, out. Jimmie Ward, out. Forget Elijah Mitchell and Trent Williams. San Francisco is running out of heathy bodies. I think the Falcons can run it on them. I think the game is quick, it's a lot of handoffs, they take away Jimmy Garoppolo who watches a lot of it. … I think the game is close."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers (+9.5) 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Steelers +9.5 (Buccaneers win 27-21)

Cowherd's thoughts: "I got one rule: If you get humiliated in the NFL, I almost always take you the following week. You can all bang on Kenny Pickett. Last week against Buffalo, he had 34 completions in the wind, 327 yards, and three plays over 20 yards. I like Pickett, he just got overwhelmed. And the Bucs' offense is second-worst running offense in the league, so even if Tampa takes the lead, they can't run it and eat the clock. Atlanta had a chance to beat them in the end and Atlanta was dominated by Tampa. … I like the Steelers a lot here … I think it's a very competitive football game."

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (+2.5) 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Seahawks +2.5 (Seahawks win 28-23)

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't even understand this line. … [The Seahawks] are scoring a bunch of points. Seahawks are converting on 48% of third downs. That's top three in the league. Offensively, what do you want me to say? Points, yards, big plays. All of it. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are the worst first half team in the league.  What does it mean? Division rival playing behind. … I know this: Seattle will lead. Seattle, Geno Smith with a lead, running the football, an improved offensive line. I haven't bet the Seahawks in a while. I like them in this spot."

