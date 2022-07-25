Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett No. 4 in NFL jersey sales

National Football League
Kenny Pickett was drafted 20th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in late April. The hometown quarterback already has one of the highest-selling NFL jerseys before playing in his first NFL game.

Despite joining the team less than three months ago, Pickett trails only Russell Wilson, Josh Allen and Davante Adams in NFL sales, placing just ahead of Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Cooper Kupp.

Before the list was released, the NFL Players Association projected Pickett to be in the top 10 of jersey sales by the end of his first season. Right now, he tops the 2022 Risings Stars list. 

Pickett, a four-year starter at the University of Pittsburgh, won the Johnny Unitas Award last year. The first-team All-American threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns while leading the Panthers to 11 wins. He will compete with veteran Mitch Trubisky and returning backup Mason Rudolph for Pittsburgh's starting QB role.

The rookie joins Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Le’Veon Bell, James Connor and T.J. Watt as Steelers who had top-10 jerseys in recent years.

