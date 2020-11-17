National Football League A Wolverine In Blues Clothing 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Concisely put, former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is hoping The Spring League can serve as a springboard in his attempt to return to the NFL.

Patterson went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but signed as a free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs before being cut prior to training camp. He is now throwing passes for the Blues in TSL, a developmental professional football league.

"I still believe in myself, and I know I can be a starting quarterback in the NFL, however long that takes me. I saw The Spring League as an opportunity to show that I'm trying to improve, trying to get better, and trying to be the best me all-around."

While Patterson might have a few areas in need of improvement, former USC star and current FOX Sports college football analyst Matt Leinart thinks the ex-Wolverine's strengths lie within his creativity.

"When I think of Shea Patterson I think of a winner ... He can make plays with his legs. He's extremely mobile. I think his best quality is throwing on the run."

Patterson spent his final two seasons in Ann Arbor throwing 45 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in two seasons at Michigan's starter. He played his first two collegiate seasons at Ole Miss, playing in 10 games and throwing for 23 TDs and 12 picks.

Patterson said he hopes his experience and leadership skills will serve him well in The Spring League.

"I think leadership is huge ... I think just getting guys to believe in me, and spreading that positive energy throughout the team."

That support extends to former teammates as well, as Patterson still roots for his alma mater, despite Michigan falling to 1-3 for the first time since 1967 after a loss to Wisconsin on Saturday.

Patterson believes in the Wolverines and starting quarterback Joe Milton, and is fully confident in their ability to bounce back.

"I worked side-by-side with him [Milton], and he's always been a hard worker," Patterson said. "I think that all the success that's coming his way is going to be a matter of timing for him and the team."

But today, Patterson has his eyes on his own success, and heading into the final week of the regular season, he will meet former Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett and the Alphas.

Not only can fans enjoy a matchup from the Wolverines-Buckeyes rivalry, but playoff implications are also at stake, and that has Patterson razor-focused on performing at a high level.

"Obviously, I want to win. But my personal goal is to show everyone how hard I've been working," he said. "I think about just coming out here balling and showing everybody how much I've improved."

More than anything, Patterson said that this TSL season is giving him a chance to experience football at a professional level – and he couldn't ask for much more.

"It's my first time in an NFL atmosphere. It's been really nice to get to know the coaches, learn from them, learn from them everyday ... I like how the chemistry has been throughout the team. It's fun building new relationships with the guys."

