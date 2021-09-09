National Football League Seahawks vs. Colts odds: How to bet, picks and more 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Seattle Seahawks begin their 2021 season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

This matchup between 2020 playoff teams should make for one of the most entertaining games on the Week 1 slate. The Seahawks won 12 games last season, while the Colts were victorious in 11.

Both teams aspire to win the Super Bowl this season, so getting off on the right start will be essential. Seattle is led by their star quarterback Russell Wilson, who is looking to add another Super Bowl ring to his collection. On the other end, Carson Wentz is looking to revitalize his career, making his first start under center for the Colts.

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines and total over/under for Seattle versus Indianapolis, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX)

74% of bets and 82% of money are currently on the Seahawks to cover the spread.

Point spread: Seattle -3 (The Seahawks are favored to win by more than 3 points; otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -150 to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Colts +125 to win outright (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total over/ under: 50 combined points by both teams

Expert analysis via FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd: "I'm going to take the Colts plus the points. While Seattle tends to play pretty well on the road, I worry about Duane Brown and Quandre Diggs not practicing.

"I will say this about the Colts. Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson came back much sooner than expected. When healthy, and you can go back to that Buffalo game last year in Buffalo, they gave the Bills problems. They controlled the ball for long stretches."

"I still worry about the offensive line for Seattle. Gabe Jackson, I've been told he has about a year left, and he doesn't move particularly well. Duane Brown didn't practice, and they are weak at center. Last year, the Colts defensive front I thought was surprisingly good, so I'm going to take the Colts here."

"Russell Wilson always finds a way to win games, but I don't think we quite understand just how good the Colts are upfront defensively. And, I still have offensive line concerns with Seattle."

PICK: Colts (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points or win outright

