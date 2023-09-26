Police investigating if unprescribed drugs factored into death of ex-NFL WR Mike Williams
Police are investigating the death of former NFL player Mike Williams in Tampa after getting information that he may have received unprescribed drugs from someone while hospitalized after a construction site accident.
The Tampa Police Department said in an email Tuesday that the probe involves "unprescribed narcotics by an outside party." Williams died Sept. 12 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa at age 36, two weeks after he was injured in a construction accident that left him partially paralyzed.
"We take all allegations of criminal activity seriously, and detectives are working tirelessly on this active investigation," the Tampa police email said. The investigation was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times.
The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's office is also investigating the death.
Williams was a fourth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010 following a standout college career at Syracuse. He had 65 receptions for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie and started 52 of the 54 games he appeared in over four seasons with Tampa Bay.
The native of Buffalo was traded to his hometown team in 2014. He played nine games, finishing with eight catches for 142 yards and one TD in his lone season with the Bills. He finished his career on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster during the 2016 offseason.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Steelers’ team plane makes emergency landing in K.C., no injuries reported
Taylor Swift is the 'biggest catch' of Travis Kelce's career, says Belichick
What We Learned in NFL Week 3: C.J. Stroud might be special; rookie DBs turning heads
-
Monday Night Football highlights: Eagles thump Bucs, Bengals outlast Rams
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Prediction, odds, picks
Sportsbooks win big in NFL Week 3 thanks to Cardinals, upsets
-
NFL top-10 rankings: 49ers hold top spot; Dolphins, Chiefs rise; Cowboys tumble
2023 NFL Week 4 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
Cowboys know they failed in Arizona. Can they use loss as wake-up call?
-
Steelers’ team plane makes emergency landing in K.C., no injuries reported
Taylor Swift is the 'biggest catch' of Travis Kelce's career, says Belichick
What We Learned in NFL Week 3: C.J. Stroud might be special; rookie DBs turning heads
-
Monday Night Football highlights: Eagles thump Bucs, Bengals outlast Rams
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Prediction, odds, picks
Sportsbooks win big in NFL Week 3 thanks to Cardinals, upsets
-
NFL top-10 rankings: 49ers hold top spot; Dolphins, Chiefs rise; Cowboys tumble
2023 NFL Week 4 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
Cowboys know they failed in Arizona. Can they use loss as wake-up call?