Patriots sign DE Trey Flowers, who won 2 Super Bowls with New England
Patriots sign DE Trey Flowers, who won 2 Super Bowls with New England

Published Aug. 8, 2023

Trey Flowers signed with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, returning to the team where he played his first four NFL seasons and won two of three Super Bowls.

The defensive end was placed on injured reserve after playing in four games for the Miami Dolphins last season and was an unrestricted free agent.

The 29-year-old Flowers has started 64 of 79 regular-season games over eight seasons since the Patriots drafted him out of Arkansas in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.

All nine of his postseason starts were with the Patriots, who won Super Bowls in 2016 and 2018 and played in the game in 2017.

He left the Patriots as a free agent in 2019 and signed with the Detroit Lions. Injuries limited him to 29 games over three seasons with the Lions. The Dolphins signed him last August, and he hurt his foot in the fourth game and didn't play again.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

