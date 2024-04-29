Patriots' Christian Barmore reportedly agrees to 4-year extension worth up to $92 million
New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the Boston Herald.
Barmore, a second-round pick in 2021, has 133 tackles, 12 1/2 sacks and 18 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits and one forced fumble in 44 games (11 starts) over his three seasons. He twice appeared in all 17 games in 2021 and 2023.
Barmore's agent, Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, celebrated the new pact on the X social media platform, referencing the extended wait her client endured on draft night.
Barmore's signing becomes the latest big retention for a defense that also had the offseason re-signings of safety Kyle Dugger and edge rushers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Texans WR Tank Dell reportedly shot in Florida, suspect arrested
2025 NFL Draft odds: Shedeur Sanders favored to go No. 1
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Chicago's odds shorten after drafting Caleb Williams
-
2024 NFL Draft Trade Tracker: Recap of every deal from every round
The Raiders added arguably the most interesting player in the 2024 NFL Draft
2024 NFL Schedule Release: Date, when does the season start?
-
2024 NFL Draft grades: Bears land pair of A's for first-round top-10 picks
Chicago Bears are thinking big after drafting QB Caleb Williams, WR Rome Odunze
Chiefs owner says leaving Arrowhead Stadium is an option after sales tax funding was rejected
-
Texans WR Tank Dell reportedly shot in Florida, suspect arrested
2025 NFL Draft odds: Shedeur Sanders favored to go No. 1
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Chicago's odds shorten after drafting Caleb Williams
-
2024 NFL Draft Trade Tracker: Recap of every deal from every round
The Raiders added arguably the most interesting player in the 2024 NFL Draft
2024 NFL Schedule Release: Date, when does the season start?
-
2024 NFL Draft grades: Bears land pair of A's for first-round top-10 picks
Chicago Bears are thinking big after drafting QB Caleb Williams, WR Rome Odunze
Chiefs owner says leaving Arrowhead Stadium is an option after sales tax funding was rejected