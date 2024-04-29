National Football League Patriots' Christian Barmore reportedly agrees to 4-year extension worth up to $92 million Published Apr. 29, 2024 12:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the Boston Herald.

Barmore, a second-round pick in 2021, has 133 tackles, 12 1/2 sacks and 18 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits and one forced fumble in 44 games (11 starts) over his three seasons. He twice appeared in all 17 games in 2021 and 2023.

Barmore's agent, Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, celebrated the new pact on the X social media platform, referencing the extended wait her client endured on draft night.

Barmore's signing becomes the latest big retention for a defense that also had the offseason re-signings of safety Kyle Dugger and edge rushers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

