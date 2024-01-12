National Football League Packers-Cowboys action report: 'Parlays and teasers will likely be on Dallas' Published Jan. 12, 2024 11:13 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In poring over Super Wild Card Weekend odds, the risk room at Caesars Sports expects some sort of need in all six games. But in particular, the middle of Sunday’s three-game card stands out: Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys.

And not just because of the history between these storied franchises. More so because of a bet made on Sept. 10, in the hours before Dallas’ first game this season, a 40-0 road rout of the New York Giants.

A bettor dropped $100,000 on the Cowboys +1600 to win the Super Bowl. That represents a potential profit for the bettor — and liability for the bookmaker — of $1.6 million. So, as the playoffs begin, that wager looms large.

"The Cowboys are our third-largest liability for the Super Bowl at this point," Caesars assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said Wednesday. "The game itself will no doubt be a large decision, as well."

Pullen went on to break down all elements of the Packers-Cowboys showdown, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports app.

How ‘bout Them Cowboys?

At midweek, the public betting masses are already showing strong support for the Cowboys. At Caesars, point-spread tickets and money are in the 2/1 range on Dallas, which is a 7.5-point favorite.

And the moneyline is far more lopsided, even though bettors have to lay -365 on the Cowboys. That means it takes a $365 bet to profit $100 for a $465 total payout. Moneyline ticket count is almost 6/1, and moneyline dollars are nearly 9/1 on Dallas.

Pullen indicated that bettors are backing the Cowboys in all ways.

"Most parlays and teasers will likely be on Dallas," Pullen said, noting that includes moneyline parlays. "So a Packers win will certainly be one that is good for us."

Will Jordan Love, Packers SPOIL Dak Prescott, Cowboys' playoff hopes?

Newby at QB

Under circumstances that have existed since the 1990s — first with Brett Favre, then with Aaron Rodgers — Caesars would likely feel pretty good about its chances with the Packers. But it’s now the Jordan Love era.

The fourth-year quarterback just finished up his first regular season as a starter, and his seventh-seeded Packers travel to face a Cowboys outfit that dominated at home this season. No. 2 seed Dallas went 8-0 straight up (SU) and 6-2 against the spread (ATS) at AT&T Stadium.

"The Packers have historically been an enticing underdog for the public, but that was in the Aaron Rodgers era," Pullen said. "So we’ll see if the love will continue with Jordan Love."

Regardless of which team advances, oddsmakers and bettors expect some scoring. Caesars has the total at 50.5, the second-highest of the six games on the Wild Card Weekend odds board. At midweek, the Over is getting a modest majority 53% of tickets but a much more substantial 84% of the money.

Only the L.A. Rams-Detroit Lions matchup has a higher total, at 51.5.

Cowboys have SB talent but not SB leadership: 'Neither Dak or McCarthy have proven anything to me.'

Super Bowl Big Bet

As for that $100,000 Super Bowl wager, the customer certainly got far better odds than what are now available. Caesars Sports has the Cowboys as the +700 fourth choice among the 14 remaining teams on the Super Bowl odds board.

The San Francisco 49ers are favored at +205, followed by the Baltimore Ravens at +320. The surging Buffalo Bills are third at +650.

Dallas, as noted above, is the third-largest liability for Caesars. Pullen said Buffalo is the largest liability for the book, followed by San Francisco.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He's based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

