NFL Week 3 Blazin' 5: Can Chargers earn first win? Will Commanders cover?
Two weeks down, a lot more to go.
On Friday's edition of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd shared his picks for Week 3 of the NFL season, hoping to turn his luck around early in the season. Let's get to it.
Los Angeles Chargers @ Minnesota Vikings (-1.5)
1 p.m. ET, FOX
Colin's pick, score prediction: Chargers +1.5 (Chargers win 27-24)
Colin's thoughts: "I'm gonna take the better team, the better quarterback, the better roster. Under Kellen Moore, the offense has been great: 386 yards a game, one of five teams without a turnover. … It's been the defense. … The Vikings have been sloppy. Most giveaways in the league with seven. The rushing offense is nonexistent. … And frankly, defensively, they don't get to the quarterback."
New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers
1 p.m. ET, FOX
Colin's pick: Saints +1 (Saints win 24-23)
Colin's thoughts: "It's the Saints defense. Do you know they've held opponents under 20 points in the NFL for eight straight games dating back to last season? That's insane. … Though the Packers have scored, they're 29th in first downs gained and 29th in big plays. So they don't have the ability to burn you when Christian Watson is not healthy. … I still don't know what Jordan Love is. I know what Derek Carr is."
Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders
1 p.m. ET, CBS
Colin's pick: Commanders +6.5 (Bills win 27-24)
Colin's thoughts: "Look at the weather. Up the coast, tropical storm — wet, windy mess. I always take points if I get a competent team. The defense for the Commanders leads the league in sacks and quarterback hits. That means Josh Allen will be pressured. What does Josh Allen do when he's pressured? Since Brian Daboll left, they lead the entire sport in giveaways."
New England Patriots @ New York Jets
1 p.m. ET, CBS
Colin's pick: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots win 21-17)
Colin's thoughts: "Quarterback-head coach advantage usually means a win. [The Patriots have] got both here. They outplayed Philly in the second half, and they outplayed Miami arguably in the fourth quarter. … Zach Wilson is just not a franchise quarterback and [Bill] Belichick has eaten him alive."
Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals
MNF, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Colin's pick: Rams +3 (Rams win 30-27)
Colin's thoughts: "Joe Burrow may not play. He's not practicing. They have no deep ball, and that's the way you can beat the Rams. You can go over the top sometimes and beat 'em. But the Rams offense this year has been a shocker. … They are humming offensively."
-
-
