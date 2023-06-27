National Football League
NFL RB Leonard Fournette says his car caught fire on the freeway
National Football League

NFL RB Leonard Fournette says his car caught fire on the freeway

Published Jun. 27, 2023 4:05 p.m. ET

NFL running back Leonard Fournette appears to have avoided injury after his car caught fire while he was driving on a freeway.

Fournette posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday in which he showed his burned vehicle on the side of the highway. Fournette doesn’t speak in the video, which shows extensive damage to the SUV. It's unclear from the video where he was.

Fournette has spent the past three seasons playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started 25 of 43 regular-season games in his three years with the Bucs and scored 17 rushing touchdowns.

Fournette, who was a first-round pick by Jacksonville in 2017, is currently a free agent after being released by the Bucs during the offseason in a salary cap move.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Football League
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Leonard Fournette
