NFL odds Week 12: A Thanksgiving Day teaser bet you need to make

National Football League
2 hours ago

By Geoff Schwartz
FOX Sports NFL Analyst

Happy Thanksgiving! It's time for a Turkey Day teaser to enjoy the three games on this day of football, food and family!

Let's jump in with odds via FOX Bet.

Three-team, 6-point teaser at FOX Bet:

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (12:30 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

The Lions are hosting the Bears in the first game of the day, and I'm rolling with Detroit. This wager isn't so much a vote of confidence for the Lions but more of a fade against the Bears. Chicago has lost five games in a row with a point differential of minus 67. The Bears are also minus seven in turnovers.

On Sunday, the Bears played a Ravens squad with half a starting roster and still lost. They scored late to go ahead and promptly allowed quarterback Tyler Huntley to lead the Ravens down the field for a game-winning touchdown. Bears coach Matt Nagy is indeed getting fired soon.

The Lions have their issues, mostly at quarterback, but they battle their asses off. They have an underrated offensive line, and the Bears will be without star pass rusher Khalil Mack.

The Lions ran the ball well against the Browns and now face a Bears rushing defense on a short week that's below average. The Bears are doubtful to get Justin Fields back, so get ready for the Red Rifle.

There's nothing about this Bears team to like. Give me the Lions in a teaser getting nearly double-digits!

Teaser-leg: Detroit Lions +3.5 to +9.5

Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET Thursday, CBS)

Dallas is notoriously awful at covering games on Thanksgiving so let's tease the line down to a point.

The Cowboys looked horrible on Sunday at Kansas City, but I expect them to bounce back. Yes, their offensive line is banged up and they will be without wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. However, they face a Raiders pass rush that doesn't feature a dangerous player like Chris Jones. And, I assume the Cowboys' receivers won't be dropping multiple passes again. Even if Dallas has some uneven play on offense, I'm not sure the Raiders defense can do anything about it.

The Las Vegas defense is sliding backward quickly. The unit has allowed 73 points in their last two games and has the second-worst red-zone defense in the league.

While the Dallas offense should score against Las Vegas, the matchup I like the most in this game is the Cowboys' defense against the Raiders' offense. The Cowboys' defense is one of the better units in the league and allowed only 19 points to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Raiders offense has been struggling lately, scoring no more than 16 points over their last three games without Henry Ruggs. The Raiders offense ranks last in the NFL on third downs and 26th in rushing over their previous three losses. The Las Vegas offense is a dumpster fire, and the Cowboys will be able to contain it.

Teaser-leg: Dallas Cowboys -7 to -1

Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, NBC)

I'm ending the night with an under play here, fading both of these offenses.

The Saints' offense is without a starting quarterback, their left tackle and possibly Alvin Kamara. The Bills' defense is a bit overrated due to their schedule, but I expect a renewed effort against this Saints offense with so many backups playing.

On the other side, we have a Bills offense that is not the same as we saw in 2020. Quarterback Josh Allen has taken significant steps back, looking nothing like last season's version of himself. He's more erratic with his passes and unreliable moving the ball with the pass. And Buffalo's offense ranks 18th rushing the ball, so they aren't getting help from the line with Allen struggling compared to last season.

The Saints have an outstanding defense, and they understand the only way to keep games close with the injuries on offense is by playing stout defense.  I see a low-scoring game to end the trio of Thanksgiving Day games.

Teaser-leg: Bills-Saints under 46.5 to under 52.5

Geoff's Teaser:

Lions +9.5
Cowboys -1
Bills-Saints under 52.5

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

