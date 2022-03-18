National Football League NFL odds: Deshaun Watson traded to Browns; latest Super Bowl, MVP odds 25 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Deshaun Watson era in Houston is over — and Watson's new team is now among the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII.

Per reports, the Texans are finalizing a deal to send the three-time Pro Bowler to the Cleveland Browns where Watson will earn the highest guaranteed contract ever for an NFL player.



Earlier reports indicated that Deshaun had eliminated the Browns from consideration and was leaning instead toward a team in the NFC South. So the stunning news had an immediate impact on the betting lines, shifting Watson's MVP odds and the Browns' conference and Super Bowl futures.

The Browns' odds to win the Super Bowl in 2023 went from +4000 all the way to +1700 at FOX Bet, giving Cleveland the ninth best odds of any team to win Super Bowl LVI. The Browns trail the Bills (+650), Buccaneers (+750), Chiefs (+850), Packers (+900), Rams (+1200), 49ers (+1400), Broncos (+1500) and Cowboys (+1600).

In addition, the Browns' odds to win the AFC North shrank from +300 to +185, and Cleveland's odds to win the entire AFC shortened drastically from +2000 to +850.

And if you're in the market to throw some cash at next season's MVP, the QB's odds to take home the League's top individual honor entered the market at +2000 at FOX Bet.

