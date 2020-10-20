National Football League MVP Watch: Wilson Bolsters Case 25 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Russell Wilson has yet to receive a single MVP vote in his illustrious career, but it's appearing more and more likely that he will not be ignored when voting for the 2020 MVP comes around.

Already FOX Bet's MVP favorite at +100 last week, Wilson's odds improved over the weekend despite the Seahawks QB being idle on a bye week. Can anyone catch him?

Here are the top five favorites according to FOX Bet's insights, along with a breakdown of each candidate's recent play and what's on the horizon.

1. Russell Wilson (-125)

How it's going: The Seahawks (5-0) had a bye in Week 6, but when we last saw Wilson, he was orchestrating a 93-yard, game-winning drive against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 11. Mr. Unlimited converted on fourth down twice in that drive, building on a budding rapport with DK Metcalf.

What's up next: Following Green Bay's loss to Tampa Bay, the Seahawks remain the NFC's only undefeated team. They'll look to keep it that way when they visit Arizona in Week 7. The NFC West foes are a familiar sight for Wilson, who is 9-6-1 lifetime against the Cardinals with 24 TDs and five interceptions.

What people are saying: "When I watch him and I watch their games, at the end of the game, I'm drenched. I'm exhausted because he's working so hard, and that's the biggest reason why the Seattle Seahawks are where they are in the standings." ⁠— Boomer Esiason

2. Aaron Rodgers (+425)

How it's going: Rodgers and the Packers (4-1) started off immaculately, but ran into a defensive buzzsaw in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rodgers threw two interceptions in the contest, one for a pick-six and another that fell two yards short of a defensive touchdown. His 35.4 passer rating vs. the Bucs was the third-lowest of his career.

What's up next: The Packers visit the Houston Texans, whom Rodgers has enjoyed success against in the past. In three matchups vs. Houston, Rodgers is 2-1 with 10 touchdowns and one interception, with a passer rating average of 122.4. Green Bay enters the contest as four-point favorites, per FOX Bet.

What people are saying: "Aaron Rodgers has a losing record when he trails at any point in a football game. Could be one minute in ... [Tim] Tebow has a winning record. Aaron Rodgers, my friends, is a front-runner. When the going gets tough, he bails." ⁠— Colin Cowherd

3. Patrick Mahomes (+600)

How it's going: All of the buzz after Kansas City fought off the Bills on Monday surrounded the Chiefs' flourishing run game. Mahomes didn't feast as he usually does, but the man still ate. In less-than-pristine weather conditions, Mahomes threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns on a ruthlessly efficient 21 of 26 passing attempts.

What's up next: The Chiefs will visit the Denver Broncos in Week 7, as Mahomes looks to keep his perfect record against his AFC West rivals intact. Mahomes is a perfect 5-0 lifetime against the Broncos with eight passing touchdowns and three interceptions. As of Tuesday, FOX Bet's insights have the Chiefs as the second-largest favorites of Week 7 at -9 against Denver.

What people are saying: "He didn't have to do a whole lot as far as throwing the football because they were running the football so effectively ... We've never seen anybody with the complete package like this." ⁠— Shannon Sharpe

4. Lamar Jackson (+1600)

How it's going: Jackson cracked the century mark in rushing yards for the first time this season in a 30-28 win for the Ravens (5-1) against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jackson ran for 108 yards and a touchdown, but was held under the 200-yard mark in the air for the fourth straight week. After giving the ball away in three consecutive weeks, the Ravens QB didn't have a turnover.

What's up next: The Ravens are on a bye week ahead of a must-see clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead in Week 8.

What people are saying: “I wasn’t really expecting to get that ball, but you know with Lamar, he’s magic with the ball in his hands, and he can just find you wherever you are.” ⁠— Nick Boyle on his TD catch, via Ravens.com

5. Ben Roethlisberger (+2000)

How it's going: Big Ben has the 5-0 Steelers off to a blistering start and made a big statement against the upstart Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Roethlisberger didn't have to do too much, as the Steelers defense suffocated Cleveland, but he managed the game well, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 162 yards and a touchdown.

What's up next: A pivotal matchup between the AFC's two remaining undefeated teams looms in Week 7, as the Steelers visit the Titans. Roethlisberger sports a career 5-3 record against Tennessee and enjoyed a monster four-touchdown performance the last time these two teams matched up back in 2017.

What people are saying: “The Steelers will go only as far as Roethlisberger's body allows. It's a dubious situation given his injury-riddled past, but it's the reality they face. The Steelers are arguably the best team in the NFL right now, but one big hit or awkward fall could render it all moot." ⁠— Brian Giuffra, The Big Lead

Honorable mentions:

Derrick Henry (+2500), Josh Allen (+2800), Tom Brady (+3000), Kyler Murray (+3000), Ryan Tannehill (+3300)

