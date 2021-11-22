National Football League
Monday Night Football top plays: Buccaneers dominate Giants, 30-10 Monday Night Football top plays: Buccaneers dominate Giants, 30-10
National Football League

Monday Night Football top plays: Buccaneers dominate Giants, 30-10

1 hour ago

If there was any question whether Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could get their train back on the tracks, it was answered in emphatic fashion on Monday night.

The defending Super Bowl champions entered the game against the New York Giants on a two-game losing streak, but any uncertainty over the mini-slump vanished with a 30-10 victory.

Here are the top plays from Monday night’s game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, New York Giants 10

FIRST QUARTER

The Buccaneers' first drive of the game was a work of art, with five different players touching the ball en route to a touchdown from Chris Godwin for an early 7-0 lead.

SECOND QUARTER

Tom Brady isn't quite known for his legs, but he put them to use for a first down in the second quarter.

And, of course, he was fired up about it.

But the excitement was short-lived, with Brady throwing an interception to Adoree' Jackson that led to a Giants touchdown which tied the score at 10-10.

The Buccaneers took that punch from the Giants and responded immediately, taking a lead behind a Ronald Jones touchdown.

THIRD QUARTER

The Buccaneers continued to ride the momentum to start the second half, scoring on their first possession thanks to Brady connecting with Mike Evans.

That play, followed by a Ryan Succop field goal, pushed the Buccaneers' lead to 17 points.

FOURTH QUARTER

The defense didn't let up for the Buccaneers in the fourth quarter, forcing a third turnover to keep them comfortably in control of the game.

In the end, the Bucs cruised to a 30-10 win to end their losing streak and extend their lead atop the NFC South.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL Odds Week 11: Results, lines
National Football League

NFL Odds Week 11: Results, lines

NFL Odds Week 11: Results, lines
Check out everything you need to know about how NFL odds played out for Week 11.
1 hour ago
Down In Dallas
National Football League

Down In Dallas

Down In Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys' offensive production has dipped in recent weeks. Is it cause for concern or just a result of injuries?
4 hours ago
How to Bet Giants-Buccaneers
National Football League

How to Bet Giants-Buccaneers

How to Bet Giants-Buccaneers
Check out the NFL odds on Giants vs. Buccaneers, from the point spread to the over/under.
7 hours ago
Are The Chiefs Back?
Kansas City Chiefs

Are The Chiefs Back?

Are The Chiefs Back?
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won four straight, sparking a debate as to whether they've regained their spark.
9 hours ago
Bucky's Breakdown
National Football League

Bucky's Breakdown

Bucky's Breakdown
In another topsy-turvy week of NFL football, Chris Jones and Jonathan Taylor were the big winners, Bucky Brooks writes.
13 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
QuickLinks
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes