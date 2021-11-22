National Football League Monday Night Football top plays: Buccaneers dominate Giants, 30-10 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If there was any question whether Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could get their train back on the tracks, it was answered in emphatic fashion on Monday night.

The defending Super Bowl champions entered the game against the New York Giants on a two-game losing streak, but any uncertainty over the mini-slump vanished with a 30-10 victory.

Here are the top plays from Monday night’s game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, New York Giants 10

FIRST QUARTER

The Buccaneers' first drive of the game was a work of art, with five different players touching the ball en route to a touchdown from Chris Godwin for an early 7-0 lead.

SECOND QUARTER

Tom Brady isn't quite known for his legs, but he put them to use for a first down in the second quarter.

And, of course, he was fired up about it.

But the excitement was short-lived, with Brady throwing an interception to Adoree' Jackson that led to a Giants touchdown which tied the score at 10-10.

The Buccaneers took that punch from the Giants and responded immediately, taking a lead behind a Ronald Jones touchdown.

THIRD QUARTER

The Buccaneers continued to ride the momentum to start the second half, scoring on their first possession thanks to Brady connecting with Mike Evans.

That play, followed by a Ryan Succop field goal, pushed the Buccaneers' lead to 17 points.

FOURTH QUARTER

The defense didn't let up for the Buccaneers in the fourth quarter, forcing a third turnover to keep them comfortably in control of the game.

In the end, the Bucs cruised to a 30-10 win to end their losing streak and extend their lead atop the NFC South.

