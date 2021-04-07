National Football League Cowherd's 10-pick NFL Mock Draft: Broncos trade up to select franchise QB 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Every move in the NFL has a ripple effect.

The Carolina Panthers' acquiring Sam Darnold from the New York Jets is no exception. That transaction is sure to have ramifications for the upcoming NFL Draft, but what will they be?

On Tuesday's episode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd took a crack at how he sees the top 10 picks in the draft shaking out. For Cowherd, there are a few certainties, along with a few questions. He's also predicting a trade!

Without further ado, here's Cowherd's mock draft.

For more up-to-date news on all things "The Herd," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

The pick: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

2020 season stats: 3,153 passing yards, 24 passing TDs, 69.2 completion percentage

Colin's thoughts: "This is the easiest one on the board. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, going to Jacksonville. ... Urban Meyer is great with young quarterbacks. So I think it ensures Trevor Lawrence's success."

2. New York Jets

The pick: QB Zach Wilson, BYU

2020 season stats: 3,692 passing yards, 33 passing TDs, 73.5 completion percentage

Colin's thoughts: "Darnold's out. Zach Wilson is considered the most consistently excellent prospect on the board. Again, not a secret."

3. San Francisco 49ers

The pick: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

2020 season stats: 2,100 passing yards, 22 passing TDs, 70.2 completion percentage

Colin's thoughts: "I don't buy the Mac Jones stuff. I've been told John Lynch would not draft Mac Jones. ... I think they go and get Justin Fields, who is really talented. A little inconsistent."

4. Denver Broncos (via Cowherd's proposed trade with ATL)

The pick: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

2019 season stats: 2,786 passing yards, 28 passing TDs, 66.9 completion percentage; 1,100 rushing yards, 6.5 yards per carry, 14 rushing TDs (2020 season canceled due to pandemic)

Colin's thoughts: "I'm going to do my first trade ever in a mock draft. Atlanta trades out because what they need is not a quarterback. They need more picks. Denver needs a quarterback, trades up. ... And Denver takes Trey Lance, the quarterback, who is probably a year away."

5. Cincinnati Bengals

The pick: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

Colin's thoughts: "They need help to protect Joe Burrow, who has already got a major injury. Rashawn Slater ... terrific player from a smart program. Hard worker, great tape. That's an easy one."

6. Miami Dolphins

The pick: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

2020 season stats: 43 receptions, 770 receiving yards, 12 receiving TDs

Colin's thoughts: "Again, this feels automatic. ... They don't want the Tua [Tagovailoa] pick to look like a whiff. ... They're going to go get the best tight end prospect maybe since Ozzie Newsome."

7. Detroit Lions

The pick: WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

2019 season stats: 84 receptions, 1,780 receiving yards, 20 receiving TDs (opted out of 2020 season)

Colin's thoughts: "Every scout I've talked to and two GMs have said this is the most talented receiver."

8. Carolina Panthers

The pick: LT Penei Sewell, Oregon

Colin's thoughts: "They have two huge needs in Carolina now: left tackle and corner. And they may draft a couple of corners, and this draft has got some really good ones."

9. Atlanta Falcons (via Cowherd's proposed trade with DEN)

The pick: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

2020 season stats: 35 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT, 1 TD

Colin's thoughts: "Atlanta trades with Denver, goes to nine. They need a ton of help. Let's start with Patrick Surtain at corner."

10. Dallas Cowboys

The pick: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

2020 season stats: 2 INTs, 6 passes defended, 16 total tackles

Colin's thoughts: "Hyper aggressive. Really athletic. Long. He is the defensive player that is flying up the draft board."

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown below:

After the news of the New York Jets trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, Colin Cowherd has revised his 2021 NFL Mock Draft. See where he believes players will land after these new developments.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.