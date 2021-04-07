Cowherd's 10-pick NFL Mock Draft: Broncos trade up to select franchise QB
Every move in the NFL has a ripple effect.
The Carolina Panthers' acquiring Sam Darnold from the New York Jets is no exception. That transaction is sure to have ramifications for the upcoming NFL Draft, but what will they be?
On Tuesday's episode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd took a crack at how he sees the top 10 picks in the draft shaking out. For Cowherd, there are a few certainties, along with a few questions. He's also predicting a trade!
Without further ado, here's Cowherd's mock draft.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
The pick: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
2020 season stats: 3,153 passing yards, 24 passing TDs, 69.2 completion percentage
Colin's thoughts: "This is the easiest one on the board. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, going to Jacksonville. ... Urban Meyer is great with young quarterbacks. So I think it ensures Trevor Lawrence's success."
2. New York Jets
The pick: QB Zach Wilson, BYU
2020 season stats: 3,692 passing yards, 33 passing TDs, 73.5 completion percentage
Colin's thoughts: "Darnold's out. Zach Wilson is considered the most consistently excellent prospect on the board. Again, not a secret."
3. San Francisco 49ers
The pick: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State
2020 season stats: 2,100 passing yards, 22 passing TDs, 70.2 completion percentage
Colin's thoughts: "I don't buy the Mac Jones stuff. I've been told John Lynch would not draft Mac Jones. ... I think they go and get Justin Fields, who is really talented. A little inconsistent."
4. Denver Broncos (via Cowherd's proposed trade with ATL)
The pick: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
2019 season stats: 2,786 passing yards, 28 passing TDs, 66.9 completion percentage; 1,100 rushing yards, 6.5 yards per carry, 14 rushing TDs (2020 season canceled due to pandemic)
Colin's thoughts: "I'm going to do my first trade ever in a mock draft. Atlanta trades out because what they need is not a quarterback. They need more picks. Denver needs a quarterback, trades up. ... And Denver takes Trey Lance, the quarterback, who is probably a year away."
5. Cincinnati Bengals
The pick: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Colin's thoughts: "They need help to protect Joe Burrow, who has already got a major injury. Rashawn Slater ... terrific player from a smart program. Hard worker, great tape. That's an easy one."
6. Miami Dolphins
The pick: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
2020 season stats: 43 receptions, 770 receiving yards, 12 receiving TDs
Colin's thoughts: "Again, this feels automatic. ... They don't want the Tua [Tagovailoa] pick to look like a whiff. ... They're going to go get the best tight end prospect maybe since Ozzie Newsome."
7. Detroit Lions
The pick: WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
2019 season stats: 84 receptions, 1,780 receiving yards, 20 receiving TDs (opted out of 2020 season)
Colin's thoughts: "Every scout I've talked to and two GMs have said this is the most talented receiver."
8. Carolina Panthers
The pick: LT Penei Sewell, Oregon
Colin's thoughts: "They have two huge needs in Carolina now: left tackle and corner. And they may draft a couple of corners, and this draft has got some really good ones."
9. Atlanta Falcons (via Cowherd's proposed trade with DEN)
The pick: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
2020 season stats: 35 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT, 1 TD
Colin's thoughts: "Atlanta trades with Denver, goes to nine. They need a ton of help. Let's start with Patrick Surtain at corner."
10. Dallas Cowboys
The pick: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
2020 season stats: 2 INTs, 6 passes defended, 16 total tackles
Colin's thoughts: "Hyper aggressive. Really athletic. Long. He is the defensive player that is flying up the draft board."
