Michael Vick returns to 'Madden' cover in special digital edition

Michael Vick has returned to the Madden video game franchise 20 years after the then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback graced the cover of "Madden 04" and became what is widely considered one of the most unstoppable sports video game characters of all time.

The current "NFL on FOX" analyst made his return to a Madden cover for the first time since that 2003 game — but not the game's main cover, which featured Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Instead, Vick graces the digital cover of Season 3 for the current edition of Madden Ultimate Team, a digital, microtransaction-based fantasy football-esque trading card mode in the game in which players custom-build their team and can earn better players through achievements.

The grand prize for Season 3 is a Michael Vick character that can be unlocked. While not the unstoppable 99 overall level he was in the game 20 years ago, the Vick character is still an impressive 93 overall. Fittingly, the theme of this season is "Run It Back" with a trailer voiced by Vick himself.

While the video game version of Vick is still fondly remembered for how difficult it was for opponents to tackle him or stop his passes — an even better version of the dual-threat Pro Bowler Vick was in his prime with Atlanta — the real Vick missed most of the 2003 season with a fractured leg, supposedly falling victim to the famed "Madden cover curse."

Today, fans can watch Vick on "FOX NFL Kickoff" every Sunday morning alongside fellow NFL legends Charles Woodson and Julian Edelman, insider Peter Schrager and host Charissa Thompson.

