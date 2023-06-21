National Football League Levis vs. Willis tops five key questions for Titans ahead of training camp Published Jun. 21, 2023 4:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Between the drafting of Will Levis, trade and release rumors around the team's biggest stars and the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, this Titans offseason has fueled intrigue.

Here are five burning questions about Tennessee with spring practices in the books and with more than a month until training camp:

1. How will the quarterback conundrum play out?

Ryan Tannehill appeared to reaffirm his standing as the Titans' starting quarterback in the offseason program. He was the most consistent signal-caller in practices open to the media, leading the offense as it learned a tweaked scheme under new playcaller Tim Kelly.

What's less clear is where Malik Willis stands. The second-year passer has been battling with second-round rookie Levis for the backup job. And in the offseason program, Willis actually looked like the better player, the year under his belt showing in practices. He looked more comfortable in the huddle. He was more decisive with his reads. His accuracy improved.

But has the 2022 third-round pick done enough to justify Tennessee keeping three quarterbacks, what it hasn't typically done? As of now, Tannehill looks like the starter and Levis is a lock to make the team.

Preseason games and training camp, including two sets of joint practices (with the Vikings and Patriots), will go a long way to providing clarity in the Titans' quarterback puzzle.

2. What is the wide receiver production going to look like?

After a stellar offseason program, where he showcased an improved body and exuded a confidence he never had as a rookie, Treylon Burks looks ready to assume No. 1 receiver responsibilities (and production). What's concerning is the room he's leading.

Second-year pro Kyle Philips is unproven in the regular season (played just four games as a rookie), though he flashed upside in training camp and preseason last year as a slot receiver and punt returner. Veterans Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore are role players at best. And the rest of the wide receiver group is filled with back-end reserves (Racey McMath, seventh-round rookie Colton Dowell) and undrafted players. On paper, it's one of the worst receiver rooms in the NFL.

Veteran star DeAndre Hopkins, who visited the Titans earlier this month, is an exciting option. But Tennessee must have a plan without him. The tight ends and running backs are poised to play big roles in the passing game.

3. Has the offensive line actually improved?

Training camp, where there will be padded practices, is the start of the real evaluation for the offensive line, one of the Titans' biggest issues last season.

The pass protection was abysmal. Tennessee allowed a league-high 39% pressure rate on dropbacks last season, according to Next Gen Stats. The team's response: cutting longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan and center Ben Jones as cap casualties, while also allowing right guard Nate Davis to walk in free agency. First-round pick Peter Skoronski, former Eagles top pick Andre Dillard and veteran Daniel Brunskill are the newbies expected to start. The center is now Aaron Brewer, who was the starting left guard last season.

The Titans' revamped offensive line is younger and more athletic, but the jury is still out on how the unit will perform.

4. What's Kevin Byard's status with the team?

It was clear in Byard's remarks to the media during mandatory minicamp that the awkwardness over the team asking him to take a pay cut (which he refused) still lingers. He declined to talk about his feelings over the request, and when asked if his attendance at minicamp (after missing OTAs to train on his own) marked a finality or resolution to the matter, he said in part, "I just control the things that I can control."

An important note: Tannehill and star running back Derrick Henry, other core leaders who've been subject to rumors about their status with the Titans, are still with Tennessee. The team is pursuing Hopkins, too. The team's moves (and lack thereof) suggest it seeks to remain competitive in 2023. Byard, the heartbeat of the secondary, is integral to fulfilling that reality. So while Byard's situation doesn't seem resolved, a contract alteration could be what appeases both sides and keeps the star safety in Nashville.

5. Does the defense have enough depth?

On paper, the Titans still have one of the better starting defenses in the league. If outside linebacker Harold Landry returns to his Pro Bowl self — he missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL — the ceiling becomes even higher.

But there's questionable depth on the interior defensive line, inside linebacker and safety. The Titans didn't draft any defensive players this year. For a team that's been one of the league leaders in injuries the past two years, Tennessee has a lot riding on the health of its defensive starters.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

